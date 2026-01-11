Steelers Fan Favorite Re-Emerging as NFL Tryout

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers often go through each preseason period ahead of each regular season with a player or two that catches the fervor of the Steelers faithful regardless of their on-field production or probability of making the 53-man roster.

In 2024, that player was versatile quarterback turned wide receiver John Rhys Plumlee, who did not end up cracking the roster and currently finds himself back on the Steelers practice squad after moving around the league's practice squads last season.

In 2025, the honor went to Memphis wide receiver alum Roc Taylor, who immediately gained the love of Steelers fans after being signed as an undrafted free agent following the 2025 NFL Draft. Taylor showed flashes of brilliance in his time with the Steelers during the preseason, but was ultimately released ahead of the regular season and has yet to find a new destination. Now, it seems that Taylor may be on his way to getting a second chance in the league.

Earlier this week, Taylor had a workout with the Green Bay Packers according to the NFL transactions page, a playoff team with an inconsistently healthy wide receiver room. Taylor was not signed by the team, which is to be expected by a team making a playoff push, but it is an encouraging sign for Taylor's future in the NFL.

The upcoming offseason will prove pivotal for Taylor as he enters his age 24 in the coming year. He still has youth on his side, and can still rest his laurels on his highly productive time at Memphis, where he was the one of the top receiving option for one of the most potent offenses in the American, along with current second Steelers wide receiver option Calvin Austin III.

How Taylor Fares Next Offseason

Taylor will be entering a group of wide receiver free agents that may cause it to be tough for him to find a roster spot. While the top grouping of free agents is worse than in some seasons, the middle group of players like TuTu Atwell, Jauan Jennings, Greg Dortch and Jahan Dotson may make it harder for a player like Taylor to find his footing in the offseason period.

The Steelers are one of the teams that may find themselves needy at depth for wide receiver in the coming offseason, but that remains dependent on what they do with their selections in the 2026 NFL Draft.

