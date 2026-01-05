Steelers Wild Card Game Date/Time Announced

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers barely survived the regular season, but they are still alive. The Steelers are the AFC North champions for the first time since 2020 after defeating the Baltimore Ravens in a down-to-the-wire Week 18 showdown.

As the Steelers were trying to take care of their own business, the rest of the playoff schedule was already decided. Their opponent was already known, as the Houston Texans locked up the fifth seed in the AFC hours before the Steelers and Ravens kicked off.

With the Steelers officially in the postseason and with their opponent already known, the only thing left to decide was when and where. The NFL released the Wild Card Weekend schedule, announcing that the Steelers will host the Texans for a Monday Night Football showdown to conclude the first round of the postseason.

Texans Bring First-Class Defense

The Steelers and Texans will meet for the first time in the playoffs. The two organizations have played a total of eight regular-season games, and the Steelers hold the edge with a 5-3 record. The Texans have the most recent victory, however, winning the last matchup in 2023.

What stands out about their first playoff contest is simple: defense. The Texans bring one of the NFL's best statistical defenses to Acrisure Stadium. They allowed the fewest yards per game, the fourth-fewest passing and rushing yards, and the second-best turnover differential in the NFL.

Jan 4, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) applies pressure to Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) during the first half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Steelers Answer With Strengths of Their Own

The Steelers struggled defensively, but there have been two areas in which they continue to shine. Those two areas may be the key to their defense, helping them put together a strong performance.

The first is their run defense. They ended the season allowing just a bit over 110 yards per game on the ground, good for the 13th-best in the regular season. Despite finishing in the middle of the pack, they've shown an ability to stop nearly everyone besides the Ravens.

The second is an impressive ability to create turnovers. The Steelers finished with a top-five turnover differential, and it's the bread and butter of their identity. When they generate splash plays and turnovers, the Steelers frequently win. Without them, the Steelers struggle to survive.

Perfect Case for Steelers?

The Steelers may secretly be favored in this contest for a specific reason. Over the entire tenure of head coach Mike Tomlin, and before then, the team has been invincible at home on Monday Night Football. After defeating the Miami Dolphins in Week 15, the organization extended its winning streak to 23 consecutive games. The Steelers will hope that plays into their favor when they welcome the Texans in Wild Card Weekend.

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter for the latest news and updates on the Pittsburgh Steelers