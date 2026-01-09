Surprising Steelers Rookie, Captain Named PFF All-Pro Team

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers finished their season strongly, with the team making the playoffs in a "win or go home" contest against the Baltimore Ravens.

Now that the regular season has concluded and the playoffs are set to begin, analysts and media are able to review the performances of players across the league and honor them.

With that in mind, Pro Football Focus has released their analytics based honors, dishing out their All-Pro awards to players across the league.

Two Steelers were honored by PFF, with veteran defensive tackle Cameron Heyward and rookie linebacker and special teamer Carson Bruener receiving honors. Heyward was given first team honors, while Bruener landed on the second team.

Where The Two Steelers Landed

Heyward was joined on the first team by Tennessee Titan Jeffery Simmons on the first team. Quinnen Williams of the Dallas Cowboys and Kobie Turner of the Los Angeles Rams made up the second team at the position.

Bruener was the sole player on the second team for special teams at his position, while Devon Key of the Denver Broncos earned first team honors. Bruener received the fourth best grade by PFF's grading system for special team players, finishing the season with a grade of 91.3. Bruener played in all 17 games for the Steelers in his 2025 rookie season, finishing the season with 19 tackles and zero missed tackles on the season. He was selected by the Steelers in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft, and is the son of former Steeler Mark Bruener.

Dec 28, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns guard Joel Bitonio (75) and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) speak after the game at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Heyward finished his season strong, putting immense pressure on quarterback Lamar Jackson and the rest of the Ravens offense in the final game of the season. Heyward received the highest PFF grade of any defensive tackle in the NFL this season, doing so in his age 36 season. Heyward has consistently produced at a high level since entering the league ahead of the 2011 season, and is one of the best producing veteran players in recent history.

A Possible Additional Award For Heyward

Heyward's performance this season bodes well for an All-Pro selection by the Associated Press, which is the honor that is often used in consideration for Pro Football Hall Of Fame chances. In all likelihood, it seems that Heyward is already nearly guaranteed to make the prestigious group, but another honor especially at his age could not hurt his chances.

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter for the latest news and updates on the Pittsburgh Steelers