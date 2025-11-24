Time for Steelers to Turn to Will Howard
In a world where Aaron Rodgers still isn't ready to play in Week 13 against the Buffalo Bills, the Pittsburgh Steelers should seriously considering starting their third different quarterback this season.
Mason Rudolph wasn't downright awful in the Steelers' 31-28 loss to the Chicago Bears in Week 12, as he completed 24 of his 31 passes for 171 yards, but he threw for just one touchdown while turning the ball over twice and not executing during the most crucial moments of the contest.
With rookie Will Howard on the bench and raring to go for any opportunity he may receive after being activated off the reserve/injured list two weeks ago, Pittsburgh should hand over the reins to him if Rodgers doesn't take the field vs. Buffalo.
Rudolph's Shortcomings vs. Chicago
Rudolph's day got off to an inauspicious start, as his first throw was picked off by Na'Shon Wright while he was targeting DK Metcalf deep down the sideline. Chicago went on to convert that turnover into a touchdown on the other end, giving it an early 7-0 lead.
The 30-year-old signal caller orchestrated two touchdown-scoring drives later in the first half, though he was strip-sacked late in the third quarter while the Steelers trailed 24-21. The Bears recovered it and subsequently scored yet another touchdown on offense, making it 31-21.
Pittsburgh got the ball back down 31-28 at its own 20-yard line with no timeouts and 1:29 left in the fourth quarter. Rudolph started off by finding Pat Freiermuth for a 14-yard gain before connecting with DK Metcalf and Kenneth Gainwell for a combined 15 yards on the following two plays, which brought the Steelers to midfield, but two of his final three throws fell incomplete as Chicago clinched its victory with a defensive stand.
Why Howard Should Get The Nod
Head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters after the game that he expects Rodgers to be ready to go against the Bills at Acrisure Stadium. If those plans don't come to fruition and the 41-year-old is held out for another game in anticipation of a crucial Week 14 showdown with the Baltimore Ravens, however, Howard should get the start over Rudolph.
There are certainly arguments to be made in favor of Rudolph, as he's started just under 20 games throughout his NFL career and thus is more experienced than Howard, but the latter could bring the kind of spark that the Steelers desperately need.
Howard turned some heads with a standout performance during rookie minicamp before heating up as training camp went on. His hand injury, which occurred on a center exchange, did halt his momentum and keep him out for the entire preseason before landing him on IR, but he's now had a few weeks to get back into the swing of things on the 53-man roster.
The 24-year-old has plenty of pedigree, evidenced by the fact that he helped lead Ohio State to a national title last year, and he's got a strong arm while also bringing good mobility to the table, which Rodgers and Rudolph both don't have.
Though it would be a bit of a risk to throw out a rookie quarterback out on the field for his debut against one of the best teams in the AFC in the Bills, it's the type of move that Pittsburgh should be comfortable making if it wants to turn its fortunes around and find a temporary solution should Rodgers not suit up.
