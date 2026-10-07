NFL Injuries Give Steelers Bigger Hopes

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are 2-2 entering their Week 5 contest, but the sense within the organization is that the next few weeks are must-win games. Facing some less-than-fearsome opponents in the Indianapolis Colts, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the New Orleans Saints in Paris, France, the Steelers have the chance to right the ship and get back on track.

Not only do the Steelers have to "clean up" their own house, as head coach Mike McCarthy stated, but they also have to take advantage of their opponents' weaknesses.

Finding those exploitable areas is key, but this year it's a bit easier. Several teams on the Steelers' schedule are dealing with injury issues or roster personnel turnover. Either way, there are roster weaknesses that benefit the Steelers. If they can take advantage, it could help them turn this tough start into an impressive 2026 campaign.

Arden Key - Colts Defender Out of the Equation

The Colts signed free agent defensive end Arden Key this past offseason, and it looked like a smart move immediately. Over the first few games, Key created 20 quarterback pressures, the 20th-most in the NFL among qualified edge rushers. He suffered a hamstring injury in Week 4, and Colts head coach Shane Steichen said he is going to miss some time recovering.

That bodes well for the Steelers, as they try to keep quarterback Aaron Rodgers upright and give him a clean pocket to deliver passes from. Key was a big test for the tackles, but without him on the field, the Colts' firepower significantly decreases.

Baker Mayfield - Another Rookie QB for Steelers to Feast On

When the Steelers play the Buccaneers in Week 6, they won't have to worry about the team's veteran threat at quarterback, Baker Mayfield. Instead, the Steelers will face rookie Jalon Daniels. Daniels impressed during the preseason, but has been thrust into a starting role due to Mayfield's injury.

The 23-year-old has talent, but he's a far cry from a legitimate starter currently. In his first start, he completed 19 of 27 passes for 148 yards, while throwing for a touchdown and two interceptions. He also did damage on the ground, running the ball eight times for 55 yards.

The Steelers will have their work cut out for them going up against the athletic Daniels, but Pittsburgh still holds the edge. Historically, this Pittsburgh defense has devoured rookie QBs, and with their experience they could force Daniels into more turnovers and mistakes.

Lane Johnson - Eagles Stalwart Steps Aside

One of the key pieces of the Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl-winning teams over the past decade has been tackle Lane Johnson. A top-10 draft pick in 2013, he is the second-biggest name to come out of that first round behind DeAndre Hopkins, but has the most accomplished career of those first 32 picks.

Without him on the field, the Steelers' pass rush should have a much easier day against the Eagles. Containing Jalen Hurts is the big challenge for this team, but without the protection of a perennial Pro Bowl tackle, the Eagles might be an easy target for this potent Pittsburgh pass rush.

Oct 4, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) drops back to pass during the first half against the Tennessee Titans at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Will Lamar Hold Up?

The Steelers aren't the only AFC North team battling through early injuries. Pittsburgh's fiercest rivals, the Baltimore Ravens, are also dealing with some early-season issues. Quarterback Lamar Jackson suffered an ankle sprain during their Week 4 contest, and that is a tough blow for Baltimore. Off to a strong start, Jackson is now unlikely to play in Week 5, and his exact timeline is unknown.

The Steelers don't meet the Ravens in 2026 until Week 15, giving Jackson plenty of time to recover. But with Jackson already banged up after four games, it's a legitimate question to ask whether or not he can hold up for all of 2026?

Will Carolina Panthers Even Have a Team?

In Week 16, the Steelers will take on the Carolina Panthers. Really, they will take on whatever version the Panthers can muster. Carolina's offensive line has been decimated this year, with both of their starting tackles last season on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) List or the Non-Football Injury List (NIL). Add on to that rookie starting right tackle Monroe Freeling, who has suffered a concussion and a knee injury already. Then you have star edge rusher Jaelen Phillips now dealing with a hamstring injury of his own, and it's a tough time for Carolina.

Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI, and find our podcast All Steelers Talk on YouTube or anywhere you listen!