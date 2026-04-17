NFL Mock Trade: Steelers, Dolphins Make NFL Draft Swap

The Pittsburgh Steelers are one of the lone teams that could be looking to move up in the 2026 NFL Draft, and the Miami Dolphins fit the bill as a potential trade partner.

Dolphins general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan stated that the organization is more likely to move down than up, which is a common sentiment around the league at least when it comes to Day 1, which is music to the Steelers' ears.

With 12 picks in their inventory, Pittsburgh has the necessary capital to take a big swing and sore up the board in the first round, but what would the return package going back to Miami end up looking like?

The Trade Price

Because it both looks and feels like a buyer's market at this point with all of the buzz about teams wanting to move back, the Steelers could be licking their chops.

That's not to say Pittsburgh is going to pull off a heist or anything, but there's an opportunity to get some value in a trade scenario with the Dolphins.

In all likelihood, though, it's still going to require the Steelers handing over two of their three third-rounders, such as No. 76 and No. 99, as well as their first-round selection at No. 21 and a Day 3 pick like No. 161, in order to facilitate a move for No. 11.

If Pittsburgh wants to go in a different direction, it could instead package No. 21 with its second-rounder at No. 53 and slide up to No. 11 while Miami tosses in a Day 3 pick, such as No. 130.

Giving up their second-rounder won't hurt the Steelers as much as it would in other years because of the fact that they have three third-rounders, and perhaps they value holding on to all of them for another potential trade while parting ways with No. 53.

Dec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes safety Caleb Downs (2) gets into position during the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

What Names Could Steelers Target at No. 11?

A pair of Ohio State products in safety Caleb Downs and wide receiver Carnell Tate, who are among the top talents in the class, should lead the list of names the Steelers have circled as players worth moving up 10 spots for.

Downs and Tate both have a good chance of going in the top-10, if not the top-eight, but there's always going to be a player who drops further than expected, which would work to Pittsburgh's advantage.

It's possible that the Steelers could also target an offensive lineman such as Utah's Spencer Fano or Penn State's Olaivavega Ioane or another receiver in USC's Makai Lemon at No. 11, but they might not need to move up that far to grab one of those players, which isn't the case with Downs and Tate.

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter for the latest news and updates on the Pittsburgh Steelers