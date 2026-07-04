Steelers Named Landing Spot for Former Super Bowl Champion

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have rebuilt the identity of their offensive line this offseason. With a first and third-round draft pick spent on linemen and the team bringing in free agent Brock Hoffman to bolster the interior, the Steelers will likely enter the 2026 regular season with new starters at every position except for center.

With so much turnover, the Steelers might need reinforcements. The hope is that this new-look unit will find success early and sustain it, but that is far from a guarantee.

As the team tries to install new head coach Mike McCarthy's new offensive system, it might need the boost of a former Super Bowl-winning lineman. At least that's what some believe. In a recent story for Bleacher Report, Moe Moton named the Steelers as a landing spot and potential fit for former New York Jets, Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Chargers guard Mekhi Becton.

"Becton has an extensive injury history that dates back to his four-year stint with the New York Jets," he wrote. "Yet when healthy, the massive interior lineman can be an asset to a team that needs insurance for an underperforming starter or intends to feature a downhill ground attack in the upcoming campaign."

Why Becton Makes No Sense for the Steelers

The one thing that Becton has going for him is that he captured a Super Bowl with the Eagles in 2024. With the Eagles, he was a part of an elite group, protected by some of the best tackles and center in the NFL.

Last year was a horrendous year for him, however, as he struggled immensely without the protection of the Philadelphia offense. Injuries limited him to just 15 games out of 17, and while he started in 14 of those contests, he was rather mediocre. The run-blocking part of his game, the calling card of someone with a massive 6'7" frame like Becton possesses, was nonexistent in Los Angeles. In addition, he allowed 37 pressures and three sacks, according to data from Pro Football Reference.

The questionable play is even more alarming than the injury concerns. Regardless, both factors should automatically disqualify Becton from consideration. The Steelers need someone reliable and versatile backing up Mason McCormick and Spencer Anderson, and the risk would be too great if they took on Becton for the 2026 campaign.

Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Mekhi Becton (77) against the Kansas City Chiefs during Super Bowl LIX at Ceasars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What Steelers Should Do With Their Offensive Line

The simple answer is nothing. With Max Iheanachor and Gennings Dunker joining the group, the Steelers already have an impressive starting five and group of backups. They don't need to pursue the trade market or scour the veteran list of free agents looking for a shot.

The organization has areas to upgrade, but the offensive line is much lower on the list. Unless the offensive line comes out and lays a gigantic egg when the regular season begins, there is no room or match for Mekhi Becton and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

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