Steelers Should Consider Rookie Guard When Healthy

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers lost one of their most important players on offense during their Week 10 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Steelers were absolutely routed by their AFC North rivals, but the sting of losing to the Bengals paled in comparison to the pain of losing starting left guard Mason McCormick. The third-year guard was carted off the field in the first half of the game after suffering what appeared to be a serious ankle injury.

Fourth-year offensive lineman Spencer Anderson replaced McCormick for the rest of their Week 10 contest, but it's unclear if he will be the starting left guard moving forward. Pressed for options, the Steelers may have to consider rookie guard Gennings Dunker when he returns from injury.

How Dunker Can Help

The Steelers are in a difficult position following McCormick's injury. The ugly reality is that they don't have another interior offensive lineman who can play at the level McCormick can, so it becomes a matter of how Pittsburgh can manage his absence.

The best part of the Steelers' offense this year has been their running game. Running back Jaylen Warren is having the best season of his NFL career, and a large reason for that is because of the offensive line's play.

While Dunker has never played an NFL snap in the regular season, he was given plenty of opportunity during the preseason. A former tackle in the NCAA, Dunker is a work in progress, but he stood out in one area.

That area was run-blocking. While pass-rush overwhelmed the first-year guard, his ferocious mentality and huge frame were an asset in the run game.

And that's what makes him a viable option for the Steelers moving forward. The offense has to sustain their success on the ground, and finding their way back to that after losing McCormick will be even more challenging.

Dunker isn't a guarantee, but he does provide optimism and excitement.

Aug 13, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers guard Gennings Dunker (73) on the sidelines against the Green Bay Packers during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dunker Eligible to Return, When Healthy

The Steelers are very high on Dunker, but the start of his NFL career hasn't gone according to plan. The organization placed him on the Injured Reserve just ahead of their Week 3 contest against the Bengals, following an MCL sprain he suffered in practice.

Now preparing for their Week 11 opponent, the Philadelphia Eagles, Dunker is eligible to come off of the IR. It's just a matter of when that will happen.

He's made progress in recent weeks, which is an encouraging sign. In practice ahead of their Week 8 game against the Cleveland Browns and Week 10 game in Cincinnati, Dunker has been working with the rest of the injured players in a limited capacity. Stretching and light jogging don't sound like exciting activities, but for the rookie, it's a huge step forward.