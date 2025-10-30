Steelers Struggling CB Misses Practice With Personal Matter
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers were without one of their starters on defense as they prepare for the Indianapolis Colts in Week 9.
The team's latest injury report had veteran cornerback Darius Slay as a Did Not Participate due to a personal matter. Slay was a full participate the day before, but was apparently not at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex as the team finished their second practice of the week.
Who Would Stay Over Slay?
The Steelers would turn to Brandin Echols if Slay was unable to play against the Colts this week. Echols replaced Slay during the end of the team's Week 8 loss to the Green Bay Packers, with Slay saying he had some tightness, but was still able to play when he was pulled in the fourth quarter.
"Just playing. We were rolling guys. Echols has been good for us and is deserving to play. We played him some," head coach Mike Tomlin described it afterward.
Without Slay, the team would also turn to James Pierre and potentially Cory Trice Jr. as their backups, with Jalen Ramsey and Joey Porter Jr. joining Echols in the starting lineup. Trice is dealing with a knee injury, and if he can't play, Beanie Bishop or Daryl Porter Jr. could be called up from the practice squad.
Slay's Practice Time
Slay doesn't need to practice much to be able to play against the Colts. Even as a new player within the roster, Slay is a long-time veteran in this league and would likely not be required to practice every day of the week to play in the game. Even if he were to miss Thursday and Friday, he could go through a walk-through and be good to go for Week 9.
Now, Slay is likely losing some of his playing time anyways. Even if he does go against the Colts, there's a chance Echols gets the start over him for the game. If that doesn't happen, still expect Echols to get plenty of playing time as the team tries to figure out their secondary troubles.
He would likely remain in the rotation with Echols, Ramsey and Porter Jr., with Pierre most likely not surpassing him as well on the depth chart.
Slay Could Be Traded
ESPN's Brooke Pryor recently named Slay as a candidate to be traded at the deadline because of his and the defense's struggles.
”He was part of the Steelers' secondary overhaul in the offseason, but he hasn't panned out,” she wrote. ”Slay, who won a Super Bowl with the Eagles a year ago, has been a significant part of recurring issues like missed tackles, miscommunication and being out of position. Against the Packers this past Sunday, Slay was replaced by Brandin Echols at times in the second half.”
The Steelers defense has allowed over 30 points four times this season and is on a two-game losing streak heading into Week 9 against the Colts.
