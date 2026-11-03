Steelers Could Upgrade With Garrett Wilson's WR Teammate

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers won't play their next game until after the 2026 NFL Trade Deadline. After a drudging of the Cleveland Browns, the Steelers earned their upcoming bye week.

After the brief break, the Steelers buckle in for a difficult second half of the regular season. The next nine games feature two contests against the Baltimore Ravens, another meeting with the Cincinnati Bengals, a cross-state battle with the Philadelphia Eagles, and games against top AFC teams, the Denver Broncos and Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Steelers need to bolster the offense before this year's deadline passes. In an ideal world, they would spend the necessary capital, whether it’s draft picks or roster players, to bring in another top-tier pass-catcher for Aaron Rodgers to target. More realistically, or at least a more skeptical view of the situation, is to anticipate a Day 3 pick going to another franchise for a wide receiver three or four on the depth chart.

That’s a lot less exciting, but it doesn’t mean the Steelers won’t acquire an impactful receiver. In fact, there might be one overlooked option that could be just that.

New York Jets wide receiver Adonai Mitchell has quietly put together an impressive start to the 2026 season, and for very little cost, the Steelers could add someone who brings an explosive dynamic to their offense.

Everyone is talking about Garrett Wilson and rumors of Pittsburgh's interest, but maybe they can go with a smaller name that fits their outlook a little better.

Overlooked, But Exciting Option for Steelers

What stands out about Mitchell’s 2026 campaign is his ability to form chemistry with a veteran quarterback. The 24-year-old Mitchell has quickly become a trusted target for Jets quarterback Geno Smith. Over the first two weeks, Smith targeted him 15 times, connecting for nine receptions and 123 yards.

A finger injury suffered in practice robbed him of playing in Weeks 3 through 6, and the passing game in New York suffered.

Despite missing time, Mitchell quickly got back to being a productive receiver. He was held off the stat sheet in Week 7, but he posted a monstrous performance in Week 8 against the Las Vegas Raiders. The Jets dropped the contest, but Mitchell produced seven receptions on nine targets for 142 yards and a touchdown.

What has made Mitchell so effective is complex, but one reason is his explosive lower body. The 6’2”, 205-pound receiver is long and agile, and he’s been beating defenses over the top repeatedly. He's averaging 16.6 yards per reception this season, highlighted by posting 20.3 yards per catch against the Raiders in Week 8. His speed created trouble all game for the Las Vegas secondary, and he was able to put up multiple big plays.

That’s exactly what the Steelers need. They haven’t had anyone who could stretch the field with consistency in 2026. At times, DK Metcalf has been that player, but inconsistencies continue to underscore his season.

Mitchell gives them that option as an outside threat. The speedy receiver has been lined up on the outside for 71% of his offensive snaps this season, according to data from SumerSports. And when he lines up out wide, he possesses a high chance of producing an explosive play. Pulling from the same data compiled from SumerSports, Mitchell has a 25% explosive play rate in 2026. In layman's terms, that means one out of four plays he's involved in goes for 20 yards or more.

Oct 25, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (15) warms up before a game against the Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What Mitchell Would Cost Steelers

What also makes Mitchell a realistic trade target for the Steelers is the cost to acquire him from the Jets. New York is once again at the bottom of the NFL standings and staring down a top pick in the 2027 NFL Draft. They surely have a need for young talent moving forward, but is Mitchell an important part of their continued rebuild?

The Jets acquired Mitchell as part of the trade return for cornerback Sauce Gardner last season. The Jets are the clear-cut winners of that deal, securing two first-round picks from the Indianapolis Colts in addition to Mitchell in exchange for Gardner.

So, to be fair, the Jets clearly value Mitchell. That doesn’t mean, however, that they are unwilling to move on from him.

The Steelers have learned the price for receivers around the NFL right now, and it’s reportedly a bit steep. The Colts want a third-round pick for wide receiver Josh Downs.

But if the Steelers want to expend that draft pick, Mitchell is an overlooked, but far better fit. He gives the team a much-needed playmaker on the outside, allowing Metcalf and rookie Germie Bernard the chance to keep growing in their current roles.

I don’t think it would take a third-round pick, however. The Steelers don’t hold a 2027 fourth-round draft pick, but they do own that choice in 2028. If the Steelers don’t want to give up a Day 2 draft pick to bring in another receiver, they can still improve the offense if they target Adonai Mitchell.