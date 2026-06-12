Steelers Depth Chart Leaving OTAs: Several Battles Undecided

As OTAs come to an end, the outlook on the Pittsburgh Steelers' depth chart has come more into focus.

While a majority of the clarity on that end will come once training camp and the preseason arrive later this summer, the offseason program has still shifted some things around for the Steelers.

With that, here is our depth chart prediction now that OTAs have concluded.

Offense

Position No. 1 No. 2 No. 3 QB Aaron Rodgers Will Howard/Mason Rudolph Drew Allar RB Jaylen Warren/Rico Dowdle Kaleb Johnson/Eli Heidenreich Travis Homer WR DK Metcalf Roman Wilson A.T. Perry WR Michael Pittman Jr. Ben Skowronek Cole Burgess WR Germie Bernard Kaden Wetjen Max Hurleman TE Pat Freiermuth Darnell Washington Robert Tonyan FB Riley Nowakowski LT Troy Fautanu Jack Driscoll Lorenzo Thompson LG Mason McCormick Gennings Dunker Steven Jones C Zach Frazier Ryan McCollum Greg Crippen RG Spencer Anderson Brock Hoffman Doug Nester RT Dylan Cook/Broderick Jones (injured) Max Iheanachor

Pittsburgh's offense has several position battles worth monitoring moving forward.

Will Howard and Mason Rudolph's fight for the backup quarterback job behind Rodgers is the one naturally seemingly grabbing most of the attention.

Ultimately, it'll come down to how strong Howard performs in training camp and the preseason, as well as whether or not the Steelers value having a veteran No. 2 option in Rudolph on the roster who has proven throughout his career that he can step in for short periods of time and suitably run an offense.

At running back, Jaylen Warren and Rico Dowdle seem ticketed for a relatively even split of touches. Behind them, though, Kaleb Johnson has to show that he's put his disappointing rookie campaign behind him or else he may be on the chopping block.

Eli Heidenreich has stated that he's most comfortable in the backfield, so perhaps Pittsburgh could carry him as the third option at the position while also handing him some snaps at receiver, or Travis Homer could make the roster instead as a special teams ace.

Jun 9, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Eli Heidenreich (29) participates in drills during Minicamp at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The snap counts of Pat Freiermuth and Darnell Washington should closely mirror one another, much like they did in 2025 at 522 and 546, respectively. There's likely a good amount of 12-personnel coming the Steelers' way in Mike McCarthy's offense, and the team can get creative in how it deploys both tight ends while Riley Nowakowski gets into the mix as a fullback.

DK Metcalf and Michael Pittman Jr. are locked in as the starters on the outside at wide receiver, leaving Germie Bernard and Roman Wilson to fight it out in the slot.

While Wilson has, by all accounts, shined over the past few weeks, it's hard to imagine Bernard, a second-round pick, playing second fiddle to him even as a rookie.

Ben Skowronek and Kaden Wetjen will garner limited snaps on offense while focusing their attention on special teams, and the likes of A.T. Perry, Max Hurleman and Cole Burgess are all rather extreme long-shots to make the roster.

The Steelers are all set on the left side of the offensive line and at center, but there are some questions on the right side.

Spencer Anderson is the favorite to win the right guard job, though Brock Hoffman or even Gennings Dunker can't be completely discounted. At right tackle, Dylan Cook is in the driver's seat while Max Iheanachor, the team's first-round pick, is given the proper time to develop.

Jones could theoretically challenge Cook, but he's likely to be placed on the PUP list as he continues to recover from a neck injury he suffered last season.

Defense

Position No. 1 No. 2 No. 3 DL Cam Heyward Sebastian Joseph-Day Dean Lowry NT Keeanu Benton Yahya Black Gabriel Rubio DL Derrick Harmon Esezi Otomewo Logan Lee EDGE T.J. Watt Jack Sawyer KJ Henry/Jamin Davis ILB Patrick Queen Malik Harrison Carson Bruener ILB Payton Wilson Cole Holcomb Daylan Carnell EDGE Alex Highsmith Nick Herbig Julius Welschof CB Joey Porter Jr. Asante Samuel Jr. Doneiko Slaughter/Tamon Lynum NB Jalen Ramsey Brandin Echols Donte Kent CB Jamel Dean Daylen Everette D'Shawn Jamison SS DeShon Elliott Robert Spears-Jennings/Sebastian Castro Jack Henderson FS Jaquan Brisker Darnell Savage Devan Boykin

Though Keeanu Benton, who is in line for an extension, is going to move around the defensive line more often in Patrick Graham's scheme, nose tackle is still viewed as his primary position.

Cam Heyward and Derrick Harmon will start opposite Benton while Sebastian Joseph-Day and Yahya Black are guarantees to make the roster as rotational depth pieces along the interior of the defensive line. That would leave one or two spots up for grabs between Esezi Otomewo, Logan Lee, Dean Lowry and Gabriel Rubio.

T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith and Nick Herbig make up what's arguably the league's best group of EDGE rushers, and Jack Sawyer is a solid fourth option.

Jan 12, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig (51) gestures against the Houston Texans during the first quarter in an AFC Wild Card Round game at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Patrick Queen and Payton Wilson are primed to start for a third-consecutive campaign next to one another at inside linebacker. Malik Harrison (if he's not cut) and Cole Holcomb profile as the top reserves while Carson Bruener is more of a special teams contributor.

Joey Porter Jr., who much like Benton is primed for a new deal after Herbig and Washington signed theirs, makes up a strong duo with Jamel Dean at boundary corner.

Though Jalen Ramsey will move around the defense a bit and play some safety in certain packages, he'll mostly be stationed in the slot. Daylen Everette and Brandin Echols could both see some time there as well as on the outside, where Asante Samuel Jr. is another backup option for Pittsburgh.

Brisker and Elliott are the starters at safety, and Darnell Savage will almost certainly make the roster in a reserve role, but Robert Spears-Jennings and Sebastian Castro may end up duking it out for the final spot at the position.

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