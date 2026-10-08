Steelers Desperately Missing a Surprising Player

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are searching for answers in the secondary. Although it's a problem of the franchise's own creation, the defense has no choice but to adapt with an injured and depleted group of defensive backs.

As the Steelers attempt to rectify the situation on defense, one player stands out as the one the defense misses the most. And it's not the one you're probably thinking of.

While it's true that the team needs safety DeShon Elliott back immediately and they don't have a replacement for Joey Porter Jr., its neither of these top-tier defenders the Steelers miss the most. That honor is saved for current Minnesota Vikings cornerback and perennially underappreciated Steelers corner James Pierre.

Pierre's Value Continues Growing Outside of Pittsburgh

James Pierre played six seasons with the Steelers. During his time in Pittsburgh, he played a variety of roles, going from special teams exclusively to a rotational player on the outside, to temporary starter.

That entire time, there was this sense that he could do more. Former head coach Mike Tomlin frequently cited his ability to rise to the occasion when discussing the defensive back. Last season was the biggest glimpse into that potential. Over 14 games in 2025, he started five and was excellent as a cover corner. Targeted 35 times, he allowed just 15 completions while recording an interception and not allowing a single touchdown in coverage. According to data from Pro Football Reference, quarterbacks posted a meager rating of 41.2 while targeting him.

That performance helped earn him a starting role with the Minnesota Vikings for the 2026 season, and he's looked excellent to begin this year. Playing as a primary outside cornerback under defensive coordinator Brian Flores, his aggression and long reach make him Flores's ideal CB1. In just four games, he's already recorded an interception and broken up three passes over the 12 times he's been thrown at.

Sep 20, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze (15) catches a pass while being defended by Minnesota Vikings cornerback James Pierre (23) during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Steelers Desperately Need That Type of Corner

Losing JPJ was a tough blow, as he's one of the top corners in the game. With a healthy Jamel Dean and the right supporting cast, however, the Steelers could overcome that blow.

But getting the right supporting cast has proved to be an even tougher process than acquiring top-end talent. Pierre is the perfect player in a time like this. He is a starter that comes without the fanfare, and he solidifies the entire depth chart.

As the Steelers try to establish an identity on both sides of the ball, it's players like James Pierre that are missed the most.

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