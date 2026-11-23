Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf addressed his ejection in the team's Week 11 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles a day after the incident occurred.

After not speaking with reporters in the Steelers' locker room at Lincoln Financial Field following the contest, Metcalf instead did so back at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on November 23.

When asked what happened in his interactions with Eagles cornerback Cooper DeJean, who was on the receiving end of both of Metcalf's unsportsmanlike conduct penalties in the third quarter that led to his ejection, the latter simply stated, "can't remember."

Metcalf also responded with, "you've gotta ask him," when asked if he felt like DeJean provoked him into those exchanges, as well as stating, "just wish I would've been there for my team," when asked if he wished he handled the situation differently looking back on it.

Additionally, Metcalf answered, "I think you got to ask the people that seemingly do that to me," in response to a question asking why it's been a struggle for him to keep his composure at times throughout his career.

He also denied poking DeJean in the eyes, with Metcalf maintaining that he was telling him to stop pushing him instead.

Nov 22, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf (4) shoves Philadelphia Eagles safety Marcus Epps (29) and gets ejected during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Is Suspension On The Way for Metcalf?

Metcalf deflected any questions about possible discipline from either the NFL or the Steelers when that topic was broached by stating that those questions should instead be asked to the league or general manager Omar Khan.

A suspension does appear rather likely for the 28-year-old, however, and if one is handed down, it will likely come within the next couple of days ahead of Pittsburgh's Black Friday matinee against the Denver Broncos in Week 12.

The NFL has given out suspensions for poking players in the eyes, with one of the more pertinent examples coming when Denver Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib was suspended for a game in 2015 after doing so to Indianapolis Colts tight end Dwayne Allen.

Should the league's review of the situation prove that Metcalf did in fact poke DeJean in the eye despite the former disputing that narrative, he could ultimately face a similar fate.

It wouldn't be the first time Metcalf was suspended in his two years with the Steelers up to this point, as he missed the team's final two regular season games of the 2025 campaign after an altercation with a Detroit Lions fan at Ford Field.

Oct 18, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf (4) looks on before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What's Next for Metcalf, Steelers?

Because Metcalf doesn't have any guarantees left on the four-year, $132 million contract he signed with Pittsburgh after coming over in a trade from the Seattle Seahawks in March 2025 while also having it reworked this past offseason, his deal essentially can't be voided as a result.

The Steelers do have a few options when it comes to moving on from him, though that decision may not come until the offseason.

If they were to trade or cut him without a post-June 1 designation ahead of next season, the organization would have to take on $35.775 million in dead money for 2027, $23.850 million in 2028 and $11.925 million in 2029. (per Over the Cap).

Should Metcalf be traded or released with a post-June 1 designation, that dead money hit would lower to $11.925 million in 2027 all the way through the 2029 season on an annual basis.

It remains to be seen how Pittsburgh goes about approaching Metcalf following his ejection against the Eagles, but it's a bit of a precarious spot to be in considering he's still under contract for three more years after this current season.