PHILADELPHIA -- The Pittsburgh Steelers didn't have DK Metcalf to finish their Week 11 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, and there are questions about whether or not he'll be removed from their Week 12 game because of it.

But that's not the biggest question fans have.

Metcalf was ejected in the third quarter of the team's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles after what looked like attempting to poke Cooper DeJean in the eye. The penalty, which was called for taunting, was enough to disqualify him for the remainder of the match; it was not because he had two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties in the game.

He received his first one earlier after getting into a scuffle with DeJean near the Steelers' own goal line.

DK Metcalf has been ejected for unsportsmanlike conduct.



Metcalf was ejected after two personal fouls.



(📺 CBS) pic.twitter.com/f1OE50Fn6I — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) November 22, 2026

It's unknown at this time if Metcalf will be suspended for any further games. Because Metcalf was suspended last season for an altercation with a Detroit Lions fan at Ford Field, though, he may be on a short leash with the NFL when it comes to situations like this.

Because of the situation, fans are curious about Metcalf's contract situation. He and the Steelers have never found the results they were hoping for when Pittsburgh acquired him via trade from the Seattle Seahawks last season, and Metcalf is making over $30 million per year with the team.

The question is if this ejection and a possible suspension would be enough to void any guaranteed money in his remaining contract and allow Pittsburgh to move on from the wide receiver in the offseason. That was the case last year when he was suspended for the Lions fan incident, but the team chose to stick with him moving forward.

That is not the same case as this season. Because Metcalf does not have any more guaranteed money on his contract, the Steelers would not be able to void anything. And since they restructured his deal before the 2026 season, they are still on the hook for the $39 million dead cap they would take on if they were to release him.

Would Steelers Still Consider Moving On?

Pittsburgh is going to be faced with a difficult decision when it comes to Metcalf this offseason. It's hard to imagine they would release him before the end of the 2026 campaign, as they would take on $35.7 million in dead cap, according to Spotrac.

Come the offseason, though, they may have a different outlook. Metcalf has not played well in the two years he's been with the Steelers and has struggled more this year than last.

You never know if the Steelers feel they've hit the end of the road with their top wide receiver. It doesn't seem to be working and with another in-season incident occurring, Metcalf has become more of a distraction than a benefit to their team.

Maybe the cost is worth starting over.