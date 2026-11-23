Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf will not miss any games following his ejection in the team's Week 11 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

As reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter, the NFL will not suspend Metcalf for attempting to poke Eagles cornerback Cooper DeJean in the eye during the third quarter of the Steelers' 19-16 defeat at the hands of their Keystone State rivals.

Schefter noted that Metcalf's actions are still being reviewed by the league for potential fines, however.

NFL is not suspending Steelers WR DK Metcalf for trying to poke Eagles CB Cooper DeJean in eye, per sources.



His conduct still will be reviewed for discipline in the form of fines. pic.twitter.com/D72JXJksp9 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 23, 2026

Metcalf committed two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties against DeJean, resulting in his automatic ejection. The first was of the unnecessary roughness variety earlier in the third quarter on what would have otherwise been a five-yard run by Jaylen Warren in the shadow of Pittsburgh's own end zone up to the nine-yard line.

The 28-year-old's ejection was the third of his career, tying him for the most in the NFL since he entered the league in 2019 with San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw (per ESPN's Brooke Pryor).

Despite some question marks about his status following his disqualification at Lincoln Financial Field, Metcalf will be active and ready to go for a Black Friday showdown with the 8-2 Denver Broncos at Acrisure Stadium later this week.

Can Metcalf Bounce Back?

It had already been tough sledding for Metcalf this season even prior to his altercation(s) with DeJean and subsequent ejection, though that entire situation brought his struggles even more into focus.

Heading into Week 12, he is tied for the second-most drops among wide receivers with six (per Pro Football Focus). Metcalf is also on pace for 738 yards over 17 games, which would mark a new career low by over 100 yards (previous was 850 in 2025 during first season with Pittsburgh).

Nov 22, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles safety Marcus Epps (29) is separated from Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Dk Metcalf (4) during the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Metcalf has also finished with single-digit yardage totals in two of his last three contests with six against the Cleveland Browns in Week 8 and four vs. Philadelphia, marking the first time in his career that he's ever done so over a three-game span throughout his time in the NFL.

He'll have a chance to turn a corner in a short week against the Broncos, though he'll likely line up across from one of the league's top corners in Patrick Surtain II quite a bit.

With Roman Wilson (finger) having returned from the reserve/injured list against the Eagles while head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters in his weekly press conference that he's "very confident" Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) will follow suit vs. Denver, Metcalf and the rest of the Steelers' receiving corps is just about back to full strength.

What that means for Metcalf remains to be seen. Perhaps having Wilson and Pittman Jr. back on the field together could take some pressure off and free up more opportunities for him in an offense that's really sputtered following their Week 9 bye.

On the flip side, it wouldn't come as a major surprise if Pittsburgh cut into Metcalf's snap count with more options available at receiver as the precursor to evaluating his future with the organization once the offseason arrives despite having three years left on a four-year, $132 million contract.