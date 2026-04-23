Steelers Fans, Watch Out For This First-Round WR

At this stage, it sure seems like the Pittsburgh Steelers are going to end up selecting either a wide receiver or offensive linemen with their first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Naturally, a ton of names have been thrown out there as possible fits at either position for the Steelers, including the likes of Makai Lemon and Denzel Boston at receiver as well as Olaivavega Ioane and Spencer Fano, among others, in the trenches.

If Pittsburgh decides to add another weapon to its offense on Day 1, one name has gone a tad bit overlooked as a legit target for the team: Indiana's Omar Cooper Jr.

Nov 8, 2025; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. (3) makes a catch in the end zone for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Highlighting Cooper Jr.'s Collegiate Career

After redshirting as a true freshman in 2022 for the Hoosiers, Cooper proceeded to record just 267 yards and two touchdowns in 2023.

After Indiana hired Curt Cignetti as its head coach ahead of the 2024 campaign, Cooper Jr. began to take off. That year, he posted 594 yards and seven scores across 28 catches as the Hoosiers made it to the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history.

Cooper Jr. and the Indiana offense received a huge boost after Fernando Mendoza, who is a lock to go No. 1 overall to the Las Vegas Raiders, transferred to the school before the 2025 season.

As a result, Cooper Jr. finished with 937 yards and 13 touchdowns on 69 catches while the Hoosiers won the national title and completed a perfect 16-0 season.

Why Cooper Jr. Would Be a Great Fit in Pittsburgh

If the Steelers strike out on landing Lemon, Jordyn Tyson and Carnell Tate, all of whom are likely to be off the board well before they are on the clock at No. 21, then Cooper Jr. could, and should, become more of a legit option for them.

Pittsburgh could really use a slot receiver to pair with DK Metcalf and Michael Pittman Jr., both of whom are slated to start on the outside.

591 of Cooper Jr.'s offensive reps in 2025 were inside, per Pro Football Focus, but he's shown the ability to line up on the outside as needed considering he just about exclusively played there in 2023 and 2024.

Given his versatility and explosiveness with the ball in his hands while also posing a threat to defenses in all three areas of the field as an excellent separator, Cooper Jr. has star potential at the next level.

It also helps that Pittsburgh has Cooper Jr.'s former wide receiver coach at Indiana, Adam Henry, on its staff, as well as Curt Cignetti's brother in Frank Cignetti Jr., who is a senior offensive assistant for the organization, making the fact that he didn't come in for a top-30 visit redundant to a certain extent.

The Steelers might have a number of players ahead of Cooper Jr. on their wish list, but if the board falls a certain way, he'd be an excellent addition for them.

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