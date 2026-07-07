Steelers Rookie May Be Next Late-Round Defensive Gem

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers took little-known defensive lineman Gabriel Rubio out of Notre Dame in the sixth round of the 2026 NFL Draft. A five-year player at the historic university, Rubio appeared in 39 total games for the Fighting Irish, but didn’t leave scouts and organizations with a consensus on his evaluation.

The reason why, is the new Steelers defender wasn’t as heavily featured over his five NCAA seasons. Injuries ruined his senior season, limiting him to just six contests and five starts. What was supposed to be a year showcasing his transformation, quickly became an unfortunate situation.

That may have helped the Steelers land a player much better than the sixth-round draft pick tag suggests. With upside that some might have missed, the organization is hoping he can reach an unlikely level and eventually earn a starting role on the defensive line.

DJ Reader: Asset in the Trenches

While it's a long path for Rubio to travel, there is a current NFL player who might serve as inspiration for him to follow. Veteran defensive tackle DJ Reader has maintained a longevity that Rubio and the Steelers would be lucky to emulate.

Rubio brings a few specific traits that Call Reader to mind. One is length. The knock on Rubio is his durability, but when he was on the field, he showed a mastery over his 6’5” frame. Officially weighing in over 300 pounds, Rubio has a much sleeker and refined physique than the weight total would indicate and he plays much quicker on the field as a result.

The one key advantage to having a frame like Rubio’s is his wingspan and reach. With long arms, he’s able to pop off of attempted blocks with just his hands and arms and continue toward the ball. In the run game, it made him a huge asset for the Fighting Irish and the Steelers hope more of the same is coming.

It also makes him a threat for quarterbacks at the line of scrimmage. The Steelers’ defensive line has a reputation for swatting passing attempts down, with captain Cam Heyward batting down 17 balls at the line of scrimmage over the past two seasons.

Cincinnati Bengals nose tackle D.J. Reader (98) walks with teammates during Cincinnati Bengals training camp practice, Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, at the Paul Brown Stadium practice fields in Cincinnati. Cincinnati Bengals Training Camp Aug 4 0593 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

What Rubio Needs to Do To Reach Next Level

If Rubio is going to earn a roster spot as a rookie or even stick around on the practice squad, he’ll have to prove that he truly is an asset stopping the run. That’s how Reader has stuck around for so long and it’s the key for Rubio to make a name for himself in the NFL.

With his size and wingspan, Rubio is a natural choice to put in your supackages geared at stopping the run, but he needs to me make a few adjustments to get there.

The most important is embodying the idea of the “low-man wins” in football, one area where Rubio struggled in college. In the NFL, pad level and leverage are everything. The best defensive linemen always win their matchups because of these two principles.

With Rubio’s athleticism and a little bit of tutelage, he could become a viable player in Pittsburgh. It’s a long way to go for him, but the Steelers hope they found themselves a diamond in the rough.

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