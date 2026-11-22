PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Will Howard grew up about 45 minutes from Lincoln Financial Field, where the Steelers will take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 11. As a child, his first football jerseys were of Eagles legends Brian Westbrook and Donovan McNabb.

Howard will be the Steelers' emergency third quarterback on game day, meaning he won't have a chance to enter the game unless an injury forces him into the action. Still, the second-year quarterback is in a bit of a homecoming situation in Week 11, with approximately 100 friends and family expected to attend a must-win game for Howard and his teammates.

In his second season in the NFL, Howard has gone from a player with unfair expectations to a young player developing promisingly. Speaking to Steelers On SI, the Steelers quarterback shared the biggest difference he's noticed between his first and second seasons in the NFL.

"I think just comfort level," he said. "Although I haven't played a snap, I've been here, and I've seen it, and I know how things work and how they go. So, I think that's really the biggest thing is just the comfort level I feel in this year two. And I know it will just continue to develop as I get through my career."

"I feel way more ready than I did last year to go in," he continued. "If my number is ever called."

Howard Striving Each Day to be "1% Better"

One of the things that stands out most about Howard is his intelligence. Dating back to his days in the NCAA with Kansas State and Ohio State, Howard's brain has been one of the most exciting aspects of his game.

That intelligence was evident once again during our conversation. Asked about his goals for the second half of the 2026 season, Howard is keeping it simple, and that's for the best. It's not about proving he's the next starting quarterback. Instead, Howard is trying to get "1% better" each and every day.

"My goal every day is to be 1% better," he said. "See if I can pick one thing up from Aaron (Rodgers), or one thing up from practice, or get better at one little thing, really, per week, per day. And that's really what I challenge myself to do. You've got limited reps out there when there's four quarterbacks and you're younger, so you have to find other ways to get better. Whether it's getting extra throws after practice or working with some of the young guys and doing some film work."

Emphasis on Turnovers

Howard was also very honest about the specific areas of his game he is focusing on. One of the most important areas for Howard to keep working on is taking care of the ball.

He spoke about how his play in the preseason had some good and bad, but the bad was obvious to him: turnovers. He attempted 39 passes in three preseason contests, completing 26 for 229 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions.

"I felt like in the preseason I turned the ball over too much," he explained. "And that’s been a big focal point. I think scout team is looked at as somewhere where you throw a lot of picks and the defense is supposed to do well. But, I've taken it upon myself to, like, purposefully not do that. If there’s an opportunity when I can potentially throw a tight-window ball where they may pick it off, I’m not doing that, just to create the good habits. So, going into next year I don’t have those problems, and I think it’s been going really well.”

After the season, the Steelers have plenty of decisions to make regarding the quarterback position. But it's very likely the organization will enter the 2027 season with both Howard and Drew Allar on the roster, battling for more reps.

In the meantime, Howard is pushing himself each day to be ready.