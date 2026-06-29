Steelers Have New JuJu Smith-Schuster Prototype

Pittsburgh Steelers rookie wide receiver Germie Bernard stood out during the offseason program, and he's drawing comparisons to one of his predecessors as a result.

The Athletic's Mike DeFabo likened the second-rounder's frame and style of play to JuJu Smith-Schuster, who posted 3,855 yards and 26 touchdowns over five seasons with the Steelers to go with a Pro Bowl nod in 2018.

“In terms of his physical dimensions and playing style, Bernard reminds me in some ways of JuJu Smith-Schuster. The second-round pick isn’t going to wow you with any single part of his game. He has good size at 6-1 and 207 pounds, but he’s not towering,” DeFabo wrote.

“He has solid speed at 4.48, but he’s not necessarily a burner. When you package it all together, however, he’s a well-rounded and versatile receiver who should find ways to make an impact this year. During OTAs and minicamp, he showed confident hands and good body control, especially near the sideline. That backs up what his college tape already said.”

May 28, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Germie Bernard (17) participates in OTA drills at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Would Steelers Be Happy if Bernard Has Similar Career to Smith-Schuster?

The end of Smith-Schuster's tenure in Pittsburgh was a bit rocky, but it's easy to lose sight of how productive and promising he was when he first arrived as a second-round pick in the 2027 NFL Draft.

Following a rookie campaign in which he recorded 917 yards and seven touchdowns on 58 catches over 14 games, Smith-Schuster established himself as one of the premier up-and-coming receivers in the league during 2018 with 1,426 yards and seven touchdowns on 111 receptions.

He did fumble in the fourth quarter of the Steelers' Week 16 bout with the New Orleans Saints that year, however, which ultimately cost the team the game and a playoff spot.

Smith-Schuster never fully bounced back from that play, logging a combined 1,512 yards and 12 touchdowns in 33 games from 2019 to 2021 before signing with the Kansas City Chiefs ahead of the 2022 season.

Sep 12, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) reacts to his first down catch against the Buffalo Bills during the second half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

If the beginning of Bernard's career closely resembles what Smith-Schuster accomplished over his first two years, it's certain to say Pittsburgh would be happy. Truth be told, the former may not even have to reach those levels in order for the team to be satisfied with the pick.

Where the difference will come is with Bernard's progression as he nears the end of his rookie contract. He doesn't necessarily have a crazy high ceiling due to his lack of elite speed and the fact that he doesn't really have a standout trait, as DeFabo alluded to, but he's so well-rounded that it may not matter.

Nothing is ever a sure thing, though betting on Bernard to remain consistent and continue to improve as his career goes along feels like a pretty safe bet.

The same was true for Smith-Schuster, however, meaning it'll all come down to how well Bernard can adapt to the league.

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