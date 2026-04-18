Steelers Officially Rule Out First-Round QB

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers just ruled out the NFL's biggest position as a possible first-round pick option. Just days before they host the 2026 NFL Draft, the team is shutting down the noise at one of their biggest needs, making it known that a first-round selection at the position just won't happen.

Team President Art Rooney II spoke with WTAE about hosting the draft and where the team will go with the 21st pick in the first round. Rooney made it clear that all options are on that table. That is, except for quarterback.

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The only real option that probably rules out for the Steelers is Alabama's Ty Simpson.

The Steelers don't really have a starting quarterback right now as they continue to wait on an answer from Aaron Rodgers. If Rodgers returns, everything is fine. If not, they'll likely turn to second-year sixth-round pick Will Howard as their QB1 for the upcoming season, with Mason Rudolph competing for playing time as well.

Pittsburgh continues to have positive conversations with Rodgers, and head coach Mike McCarthy told Steelers On SI that he does have confidence Rodgers will return, but can't be sure of anything. In the meantime, he's a big fan of Howard.

"People get caught up in what round he went in," McCarthy said at the 2026 NFL League Meetings. "If I was drafting players that year, he wouldn’t have been around in the fifth or sixth round. I valued him higher than that based off Kansas State. And man, I thought he jumped out of the tv set during the college playoffs. What not is there to like about the guy? So, I think he’s definitely a real prospect as a starting quarterback."

Don't Rule Out the Steelers Drafting a QB Later

Even with Rooney ruling out a first-round quarterback, don't view as the Steelers as a team ignoring the position. The team has spent a lot of time scouting QBs in this draft class and have hinted at selecting one in the middle to later rounds.

McCarthy made it known the Steelers are looking for an "AFC North" quarterback and someone who can play in cold-weather games that are physical. Heading into the draft, they have brought in Miami's Carson Beck, Arkansas' Taylen Green, North Dakota State's Cole Payton and Penn State's Drew Allar for pre-draft visits.

Pittsburgh won't use their first pick on a quarterback but they will likely use one of them. Expect Howard to have competition if Rodgers does not return, and if he does, the Steelers will have two young passers learn from him.

Next year is different. Expect the Steelers to consider a first-round quarterback then. This year, it'll be more of a middle of the draft selection.

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