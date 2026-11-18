PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers received a devastating blow with the loss of starting left guard Mason McCormick, but there may be some good news on the horizon.

Not only did the Steelers received a slightly positive update regarding McCormick, they also shared a huge update on one of their injured rookies. McCormick might not be lost for the season, as was initially speculated, and could be back for the postseason.

In the meantime, the Steelers might welcome rookie offensive lineman Gennings Dunker back to the lineup. The recent third-round pick has been on Injured Reserve due to a knee injury, but head coach Mike McCarthy shared that the team opened his 21-day practice window.

In addition, the team also opened the 21-day practice windows for wide receivers Michael Pittman Jr., Roman Wilson and Max Hurleman, meaning all four players will be working their way back to full practice participation and eventually into the active lineup.

G Gennings Dunker, WR Roman Wilson and WR Michael Pittman Jr. returned to practice but remain on the Reserve/Injured List.



📝: https://t.co/35EEvgUGEG pic.twitter.com/UMNMbxFkwh — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) November 18, 2026

Will Steelers Turn to Dunker?

The timing on this update is perfect for both Dunker and the Steelers. The rookie lineman impressed during the preseason, but an injury sustained in practice took away several weeks from his first year in the NFL.

Despite the setback, the opportunity for legitimate snaps on offense might be there for Dunker upon his return to the field. The Steelers lost McCormick for at least the rest of the regular season schedule. That leaves eight more contests. Spencer Anderson is the starter in McCormick’s place, but he’s already been benched once this season. If Anderson struggles in his second chance along the first-team offensive line, the Steelers will need a “Plan B” to turn to.

Dunker is that “Plan B.” Although he played mostly at tackle during his collegiate career, the Steelers view him as an interior offensive lineman at the next level. He exclusively played at right guard during his preseason snaps, and while he has a ways to go in terms of his development, he has the skillset and mindset to be a starter in the NFL.

Aug 13, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers guard Gennings Dunker arrives for a pre-season game against the Green Bay Packers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Can Dunker Be Next Rookie Contributor?

The Steelers have received plenty of contributions from their rookie class this season. On the offensive side of the ball, right tackle Max Iheanachor has been one of their best, while wide receiver Germie Bernard is arguably the top pass-catching option in Pittsburgh right now.

On the defensive side of the ball, the secondary has received significant snaps from Daylen Everette and Robert Spears-Jennings.

That doesn’t even mention how players like Kevin Jobity Jr. and Gabe Rubio have impressed in flashes, while Riley Nowakowski is quietly carving out a role on special teams.

It all sets up Dunker to be the next first-year player to make a positive impact on the Steelers. It might be a larger role earlier than expected, but that’s what the NFL requires some times.

And now, his practice window is open, meaning Dunker’s NFL debut is officially nearing.