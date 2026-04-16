Steelers Should Listen to Hines Ward

PITTSBURGH -- If there is any one who knows a thing or two about toughness, it's Pittsburgh Steelers legend Hines Ward. One of the best receivers in franchise history, Ward made his mark by accumulating over 12,000 receiving yards and earning a reputation for being a tenacious run-blocker.

That's why the Steelers should take his word when it comes to one of the top wide receiver prospects in the upcoming NFL Draft. Wide receiver Jordyn Tyson has been learning under Ward at Arizona State. A projected first-round pick, many have begun to criticize Tyson for his injury history.

But Ward, the wide receivers coach at ASU, chuckled at any assertion that Tyson doesn't have the toughness or durability to be great at the next level. He said so himself, speaking recently about the upcoming draft.

"I chuckle sometimes because they try to write the narrative he's not physical," he said via Justin LaCertosa of The Walter Cronkite School of Journalism at Arizona State. "One thing about the NFL, is a business. Anything they could do to get you at a cheaper rate, trust me, they're going to do it."

Two minutes of Hines Ward rebutting the narrative around Jordyn Tyson's toughness:



"I chuckle sometimes because they try to write the narrative he's not physical ... One thing about the NFL is a business. Anything they could do to get you at a cheaper rate, they're going to do… pic.twitter.com/W4lOp8FFtL — Justin LaCertosa (@LaCertosaSports) April 14, 2026

Ward Advocates for Tyson's Toughness

Ward clearly has a strong belief in Tyson, and rightly so. Not only did he have a lot of words, he also had a prime example to back up his claims.

Ward described the hamstring injury that Tyson sustained this past season, which lingered all season long, but escalated during their game against Texas Tech. Despite being hampered, Ward explained that the star receiver refused to be taken out while his team still needed him.

"He's gonna be fine, injury-wise. Listen, it was a fluke injury with his collar bone," he said. "The hamstring, that happens at the wide receiver position. But what I found out about JT [Tyson], was the guts that he had to come back. The resiliency to come back in that Texas Tech game when he popped it [hamstring] in the third quarter. I tried to pull him out... People questioning JT's toughness, I just laugh at it."

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona State wideout Jordyn Tyson (WO40) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Are Ward's Words Enough to Convince Steelers?

The Steelers have interest in Tyson, but it's not clear how much. He didn't visit the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, which was a surprising omission from their pre-draft meetings.

Can that be interpreted as the Steelers feeling concerned about his injury history and durability? Or, are the Steelers' minds already made up, aligning with the assessment Ward stated.

If they want to listen to an organizational legend, then the Steelers might just have their answer when they make the 21st selection in the 2026 NFL Draft.

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