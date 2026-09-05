Steelers Have Superstar Potential in This Rookie

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers may have their next superstar already on the roster. While the fanbase clamors, hopes and prays for a long-term starting quarterback to take over after Aaron Rodgers walks away, another position might provide the answer for the next face of the franchise.

The Steelers concluded their preseason contest with a loss to the Buffalo Bills. It wasn't the most encouraging performance, but one player in particular stood out.

Rookie wide receiver Germie Bernard had yet another standout performance against the Bills. The recent second-round pick continues to flash superstar potential, and the Steelers might not have to wait much longer for that to come to fruition.

Give Bernard the Ball

Once again, Bernard demonstrated how dangerous he is with the ball in his hands. In the first quarter against the Bills, quarterback Will Howard threw a quick screen pass to Germie. The play was set up to earn a few yards ordinarily, but Bernard had other plans in mind.

He broke a tackle and made two defenders miss as he scampered his way into the end zone for a 13-yard touchdown.

For the Steelers, it's another reminder of what they already know. Bernard is a quarterback's dream. He creates plays out of nothing and turns negative plays into positive ones. His strength with the ball in his hands is extraordinary, and while speed wasn't a huge part of his scouting report, his breakaway game speed was evident in the preseason.

Aug 13, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Germie Bernard (17) runs after a catch against the Green Bay Packers during the first half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What This Means for Steelers' Offense in 2026

The Steelers are counting on Bernard to be a fixture in the offense immediately, and his performance in the preseason should give them a ton of confidence that he can fulfill those expectations.

The biggest question at the wide receiver position is, who will be the third player on the depth chart? He and Roman Wilson have battled for that role all training camp and preseason, but Bernard has put on the better performance in game action. Wilson's role has been limited, which likely indicates he has the upper hand heading into the regular season, but there's no denying that Bernard has had more explosive plays.

The Steelers should take that into account heading into the regular season. Yes, quarterback Aaron Rodgers has a preference for veterans, and this team is a relatively experienced one, but Bernard has everything needed to infiltrate that barrier. He's a great player already, displaying a polished ability to run routes and an even better ability to get yards after the catch.

It's even more than that for Bernard and the Steelers. The rookie wide receiver is flashing superstar potential, and it's becoming harder and harder to ignore.

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