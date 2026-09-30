Steelers Make Surprising Joey Porter Jr. Decision Against Browns

The Pittsburgh Steelers' star cornerback will be inactive for the fourth-straight game to open the season.

Joey Porter Jr. (back) was ruled out on the Steelers' final injury report ahead of the team's Week 4 matchup with the Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football.

Porter Jr. had registered as a full participant in practice on September 28 and 29, both of which were walkthroughs, and was listed with an "NIR/conditioning" designation in each instance.

As such, there was some optimism that the 26-year-old was making progress and moving towards suiting up for the first time this year in a primetime bout vs. Cleveland.

Instead, it appears Porter Jr.'s back injury has flared up once again, thus leading to him being sidelined while also being listed as a limited participant on today's injury report.

His back injury had not appeared on the injury report since Week 2, but now it's become an issue yet again.

The trade speculation surrounding Porter Jr. has really ramped up in recent days, and perhaps Pittsburgh will more seriously consider that possibility if he continues to remain out moving forward.

Aug 17, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) pass rushes at the line of scrimmage against the Buffalo Bills during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

What Will Steelers Do Now?

Is there any light at the end of the tunnel for Pittsburgh with Porter Jr.?

With both Jalen Ramsey (wrist) and Brandin Echols (concussion) questionable to play vs. Cleveland, the Steelers needed Porter Jr. to be out there more than ever before this season.

Furthermore, the secondary had a bit of a rough day at the office against Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and company despite defeating the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 3, which highlighted Porter Jr.'s absence and how essential he is to the defense as a whole.

At this point, it really is hard to imagine a world where Porter Jr. plays for Pittsburgh in 2026. The back injury is part of the equation, but his lack of a new deal sure feels a potential driving force behind his unavailability too.

The Detroit Lions, Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants have all reportedly emerged as possible suitors for Porter Jr. The Steelers certainly don't have to trade him given that they could kick the can down the road and franchise tag him in the offseason, though if this saga continues to drag out and there's no indication he'll take the field for the black and gold, moving him in-season might be the best solution for the organization.

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