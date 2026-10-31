Steelers vs. Browns Bold Predictions: Aaron Rodgers Hit New Milestone

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers face one of their toughest tests in Week 8, as they take on the Cleveland Browns and attempt to assert themselves as a top team in the AFC North.

The Browns are no easy challenge this time around, and the Steelers learned that firsthand several weeks ago. The Browns won their first meeting on Thursday Night Football, but the matchup shifts to Acrisure Stadium for Week 8, and the Steelers intend to exact some revenge on their divisional foes.

Both squads enter with a 5-2 record and a share of the AFC North lead. It’s a measuring-stick showdown between the Steelers and Browns, and bold actions will be taken.

Both Teams Score 25 Points or More

Both of these franchises bring strong defenses to their Week 8 contest. The Steelers rank in the top 10 in total yards allowed per game, rushing yards allowed per game and points allowed per contest. They also rank 11th in passing yards allowed per game.

Similarly, the Browns rank in the top 15 across multiple defensive categories. It’s going to be a matchup of two stout defensive units, right?

Well what would be more surprising than these two teams putting up an offensive showdown? That’s what could be in store for these two teams, despite all signs pointing toward the opposite. The Steelers rank 22nd in the NFL in points per game, posting an average of 21.9. The Browns trail, recording the 28th-best average of 19.0 points per game. But, the Steelers have also reached the 24-point mark four times in seven tries, and they could put up even more in Week 8.

Oct 11, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Germie Bernard (17) carries the ball in the second half against the Indianapolis Colts at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Aaron Rodgers Hits 300 Yards for First Time With Steelers

If the Steelers are going to buck the trend and put up points, there are two approaches to help accomplish that. One is to exploit their 19th-ranked run defense, which has to be at the top of their game plan as Jaylen Warren continues to put up MVP-caliber production.

Another avenue, the more unexpected one for the offense to take, is to push the ball downfield with the passing game. In the team’s first matchup against the Browns, Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf posted five receptions on nine targets for 115 yards. And they managed to break off his biggest play of the game by getting him away from Cleveland’s top defender, Denzel Ward.

If the Steelers can capture that again in Week 8, quarterback Aaron Rodgers could have a magical day. In 2025, Rodgers never hit the 300-yard mark. His 2026 season high so far is 299 yards, which he threw for during that previous contest against the Browns. In the three weeks since, he hasn’t surpassed 255 yards, but this could be the one where he eclipses 300 yards.

Germie 100-Yard Game Incoming

If Rodgers is throwing that many yards, one of his receivers has to have an outstanding day on the stat sheet. After he earned more and more trust, Bernard could face a favorable matchup if he doesn’t go against Ward too often.

He’s gotten close, putting up two 80+ yard games so far this season. This week, it finally happens. The second-round pick eclipses 100 yards for the first time in his young NFL career.