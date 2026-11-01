Steelers Without Veteran WR for Third Consecutive Week

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are trending in the right direction when it comes to many of their injured players. After head coach Mike McCarthy providing an encouraging update about the list of players on the Injured Reserve, it appears that the organization might get a dose of returning players sooner rather than later.

Despite the progress, the Steelers still have to reach deep into their depth to field a full active roster, and the injuries have impacted the lineup on both sides of the ball.

One player that has gone overlooked amongst the group of injured players is wide receiver and special teams ace Ben Skowronek. The 2025 Pro Bowler has missed two consecutive games, but returned to practice in a limited capacity during the team's Week 8 preparations.

Still, he's not quite ready to return to the lineup. After the Steelers released their inactive list for Week 8 against the Cleveland Browns, Skowronek's third straight absence became official.

Steelers Missing Skowronek

One area the team needs to improve the rest of the way is across the board on special teams. The early season was a tough stretch for veteran kicker Chris Boswell, but he's settled in as the season's continued. Punter Cameron Johnston has been rock-solid as well, but the rest of the units have struggled to find consistency.

That's where the Steelers miss Skowronek the most. He made the Pro Bowl last season as a gunner on the punt team, showing just how versatile he is in those situations.

The team has found an impressive new gunner to join them in safety Robert Spears-Jennings, but they still need Skowronek's presence to bring this special teams group from concern to strength. Especially after Brandin Echols and Doneiko Slaughter were previously ruled out of the Week 8 contest with injuries, this special teams group is in desperate need of upgrades.

Jun 9, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Brandon Johnson (89) participates in drills during Minicamp at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Can Johnson Produce?

This will be the third game that Johnson is elevated to the active roster from the practice squad. For that reason alone, this is a very important for Johnson personally. After this, the Steelers will either have to release him or sign him to a one-year contract that guarantees his spot on the active roster for the foreseeable future.

But Johnson hasn't shown much, aside from lining up in special teams situations. In two games so far, he's produced zero catches or plays on offense. The big-bodied receiver brings size and experience, that's undisputed, but he hasn't done much to move the needle on offense.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers is still searching for depth options he can rely on. Johnson gets that shot, alongside fellow journeyman receiver Brandon Smith. Smith produced his first two NFL catches in Week 7, and the Steelers would love to get some offensive impact from another unexpected source.

In order for him to get that chance, he'll need to see the field just a bit more. According to data from Pro Football Reference, he's played in just 11 offensive snaps over the past two weeks.