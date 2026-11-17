PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are showing interest in a former Super Bowl champion. According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, cornerback Nazeeh Johnson will be at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex for a workout as the team tries to find answers to a poor secondary in the second half of the season.

Johnson, 28, won two Super Bowls with the Kansas City Chiefs as a cornerback and special teamer. A seventh-round pick out of Marshall in the 2022 NFL Draft, Johnson has played in 29 games with six starts. Primarily a special teams option, Johnson has yet to record an interception and has just three career pass breakups while active.

He did not play in the 2023 season and has yet to play in the 2026 season.

Source: The #Steelers have former #Chiefs CB Nazeeh Johnson in for a workout today.



Johnson had 66 tackles and one sack during his time in Kansas City, won two Super Bowls and was also a key special teamer. pic.twitter.com/MbN2SD6ofe — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) November 17, 2026

Johnson started his career as a safety and had his most productive year in 2024 when he recorded 66 tackles, three tackles for loss and a sack while starting six games.

Steelers Need The Help

Whether Johnson comes to Pittsburgh with expectations of playing defense or special teams, he's needed. The Steelers' secondary might be one of the worst in the league, and their abysmal performance against the Cincinnati Bengals put a spotlight on Asante Samuel Jr. simply not being enough to rely on him in big games.

On special teams, Danny Crossman continues to be under fire because of how poorly the group has performed. Both in kick and punt coverage, the group has given up big yards in almost every game this season, and are not making up for it in kick and punt return.

So, Johnson's addition will be welcomed no matter what.

Will Johnson Sign?

Bringing in Johnson does not guarantee him a spot on the 53-man roster or even on the team in general. Pittsburgh will workout the veteran defensive back and then make a decision. At cornerback, they are pretty healthy, but safety may be another story.

DeShon Elliott went down with a knee injury pregame before kickoff in Cincinnati and was unable to play. He just returned from Injured Reserve after missing the start of the season with a knee injury that ended his season in 2025 as well.

It's unknown how severe the injury is at this time.

So, Pittsburgh could be looking at Johnson as a safety who they can stash on their active roster or practice squad, who brings reliable special teams play and versatility in the secondary. Two boxes they need checked before Week 11.