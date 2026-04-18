One Perfect OT Target for Steelers in Every Round of NFL Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers, if nothing else, need to find a potential long-term starter at left tackle in the 2026 NFL Draft.

As Broderick Jones continues recovering from a season-ending neck injury he suffered back in November and Dylan Cook still needing to prove himself as a legit option despite exceeding expectations as the former's injury replacement in the final weeks of the year, the Steelers would be smart to bring in a rookie a tackle, if not multiple.

With that, here is a prospect at the position that Pittsburgh can target in each round of the draft.

Round 1: Spencer Fano, Utah

Fano could very well fly off the board before the Steelers are on the clock at No. 21 overall, but the fact that the team brought him in for a top-30 visit is telling.

Whether he does fall or Pittsburgh decides to trade up and land him, Fano is a fantastic athlete along the offensive line that gets to the second level with ease and knows how to use his hands.

There's some thought that Fano might be better suited for a role on the interior of the offensive line due to his shorter arms. His versatility in that sense is another reason why the Steelers could target him on Day 1, in that it's not tackle-or-bust for him, but they have every reason to believe he should still ultimately work out there.

Iowa Hawkeyes offensive lineman Gennings Dunker (67) warms up before a football game against the Indiana Hoosiers Sept. 27, 2025 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. | Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Round 2: Caleb Tiernan, Northwestern

If the Steelers don't select a tackle in the first round, their likely hope is that one of the several top prospects at the positions falls into the second.

Regardless of if that happens or not, however, Tiernan should be firmly on their radar. A technician who stands at 6-foot-7 and five-eighths, he is better as a pass protector than against the run and is plenty strong enough to anchor against EDGE rushers.

Much like Fano, Tiernan might eventually transition to guard, but for now he's an intriguing tackle prospect with a relatively high floor who could start early into his NFL career for Pittsburgh if it picks him.

Round 3: Travis Burke, Memphis

Another tackle who took a top-30 visit with the Steelers, the first thing that sticks out Burke is his massive frame at 6-foot-8 and three-fourths.

Because of his size, Burke's lacking in the athleticism department. To make up for it, though, he gets to defenders quickly due to his length and is tough to move while not being afraid to mix it up.

Sep 13, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; Boston College Eagles offensive lineman Jude Bowry (71) blocks against Stanford Cardinal linebacker Ernest Cooper (44) during the second quarter at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Round 4: Jude Bowry, Boston College

An incredibly impressive athlete for the position, Bowry has enough strength to withstand power rushers and makes up a ton of ground in every facet of the game. He is still raw and needs time to refine his technique, but the traits are there for him to eventually become a starting-level player if he ever puts it all together.

Round 5: Isaiah World, Oregon

World, like Bowry, needs to work on his technique, and he isn't super smooth athleticly despite having solid movement skills. What he does have working for him as a potential swing tackle, however, is his length that allows him to reach defenders quickly with a strong punch.

Mar 1, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Washington offensive lineman Carver Willis (OL54) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Round 6: Carver Willis, Washington

Willis may eventually move to guard due to his subpar strength and ability to anchor at 6-foot-5 and 303 pounds, but his experience at tackle in college coupled with his standout athletic traits and ability in the run game, as well as his potential in pass protection, make him a worthy high-upside pick for the Steelers on Day 3.

Round 7: Enrique Cruz Jr., Kansas

Cruz Jr. is a strong tackle that generates plenty of power and strength from his frame and is a solid athlete as well. The issues come with his technique and lack of timing in pass protection, which can put him into some compromising situations.

Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI, and find our podcast All Steelers Talk on YouTubeor anywhere you listen!