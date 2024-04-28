Steelers 2024 UDFA Tracker
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers finished up their 2024 NFL Draft with seven new additions. Now, the team has begun adding to their 90-man roster with undrafted free agents and rookie mini camp tryouts.
Here, you will find all the updated undrafted rookie signings for the Steelers as the team continues to add to their roster.
UDFA Signings:
Trey Brown, C, Jacksonville State
Brown joins an offensive line that added three members in the NFL Draft with Troy Fautanu, Zach Frazier and Mason McCormick. He'll be the second true center on the roster and could look to earn a spot on their 90-man team with an opportunity to be valuable depth at the position.
Daijun Edwards, RB, Georgia
Edwards rushed for 2,083 yards and 24 touchdowns at Georgia, including 13 this past season. The Bulldog's runner enters the NFL at 5-foot-10, 201 pounds and looks to make a name for himself in an offense that is clearly indicating they'll run the ball in 2024. He'll be in competition with Cordarrelle Patterson and likely others for the final roster spot in the backfield.
Julius Welschof, Edge, Charollete
The Steelers add another pass rusher from Charlotte, with Welschof joining Alex Highsmith and Larry Ogunjobi. With the team only having Nick Herbig as their depth piece from last season, he'll have an opportunity to compete for a spot on the team.
Beanie Bishop, CB, Michigan
The Steelers added a cornerback from Michigan that many will be excited about. Bishop was climbing up many teams' draft boards but ultimately went undrafted. Now, he has an opportunity to come to Pittsburgh - joining Zach Frazier - and compete for a roster spot.
John Rhys Plumlee, QB, Central Florida
The Steelers also bring four quarterbacks into training camp, and now they have their fourth. Plumlee will get a shot at a roster spot if he could beat out Kyle Allen.
Jacoby Windmon, LB, Michigan State
The Steelers added Payton Wilson during the NFL Draft, but they aren't done looking for inside linebackers just yet. The team had injury issues last season, and therefore, they're going to look for as many options as possible. Windmon has competition in front of him, but could be in a spot to fight his way to the regular season.
Darion McKenzie, DB, Merrimack College
McKenzie's school announced on Twitter that he had signed with the Steelers, but they have yet to make an official announcement. But whether he's a true signing or just a rookie minicamp invitee, McKenzie will have a chance to stick out in an unproven cornerbacks room. The 6'3, 183-pound graduate student clocked a 4.71 40-yard dash but has explosive leaping ability with a 38-inch vertical. He's intercepted seven passes over the course of his career and has experience as a kickoff and punt returner.
