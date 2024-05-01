Former Steelers Punter Gets Shot With Buccaneers
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers punter Pressley Harvin will get a chance to keep his NFL career alive next week when he travels to Tampa, Florida to compete at Buccaneers rookie minicamp. Greg Auman of Fox Sports reported that the former seventh round pick of the Steelers would compete with Tampa Bay's incumbent starter if he is signed.
Harvin, who was cut by the Steelers earlier this offseason, faces an uphill battle to earn a new contract and roster spot. He'll have to prove himself in minicamp and then the competition with Jake Carmada, who set the team record in yards per punt at 50.1 last season. During the best season of his career in 2022, Harvin averaged 44.5 yards per kick.
Harvin punted a career-high 78 times last season but averaged only 43.8 yards per punt and 39.1 net yards on each of those kicks. He did land 38.5% of his punts in side the opponent 20-yard line, another career-best mark, but his touchback rate went up as well.
The Steelers signed Cameron Johnston, formerly of the Eagles and Texans, as Harvin's replacement this offseason. Johnston's never averaged less than 46.4 yards per punt during his six-year career.
