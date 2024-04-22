Steelers Watch: Pressure Could Force Brandon Aiyuk Trade
PITTSBURGH -- After weeks and weeks of speculation, the Brandon Aiyuk rumors involving the Pittsburgh Steelers could come to a head in a few short days when the NFL Draft begins. Aiyuk has long been linked to the Steelers as a possible piece to bolster their wide receiver room.
The Steelers wide receiver room is currently one of the most bare in the NFL, having a tandem of George Pickens and Calvin Austin. The Steelers must find options to improve this segment of their offense, and they've looked all over.
NFL insider Ari Meirov believes that the timeline for an Aiyuk trade will lineup with the beginning of the draft. However, if Aiyuk is not dealt by the end of day two, Meirov believes he will stay with the 49ers into the upcoming season.
“I would not say the San Francisco 49ers want to move Brandon Aiyuk, but the draft will be a critical pressure point in this saga. Aiyuk wants a top-market receiver contract, and the 49ers are nowhere close to that right now,” Meirov wrote. “If the 49ers still have Aiyuk on the roster after Friday, that should signal they are confident they’ll bridge the gap.”
As a member of the 49ers in 2023, Aiyuk caught 75 passes for 1,342 yards and 7 touchdowns as one of two primary targets for quarterback Brock Purdy.
One aspect that could make an impact is the departure of assistant GM Adam Peters from the 49ers to the Washington Commanders, who was integral in 49ers draft day operations from 2017 to 2023.
