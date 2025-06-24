Jalen Ramsey Has Steelers Interest?
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are showing their hand in the cornerback market, but maybe their interest - or lack there of - in one Pro Bowler doesn't mean they'll ignore another.
The Steelers decided not to call Jaire Alexander after the cornerback got released by the Green Bay Packers. Alexander landed with the Baltimore Ravens, joining the AFC North but not in Pittsburgh. The Steelers didn't want to make a pitch to him, according to one NFL insider, which has many wondering about another that's on the market.
Jalen Ramsey is a bit more difficult to get a hold of as an NFL team. The All-Pro cornerback is expected to be on the trade block with the Miami Dolphins, but after not going after Alexander, some wonder if they're also out on Ramsey.
Maybe not.
There's a group of fans that is monitoring the situation closely and believe Ramsey is starting to follow some Pittsburgh Steelers players on social media. Some of the names make a lot of sense as just other Pro Bowlers he may have met during the Pro Bowl Games. Others, however, are a little too rare to overlook.
Maybe the Steelers and Ramsey are a pair to monitor moving forward.
Meanwhile, the Steelers may have a plan for Will Howard. The rookie quarterback fell to the sixth round before he ended up in Pittsburgh, but the team has done plenty of homework on him.
So much so that they can view him as a potential future starter? Maybe it doesn't derail their plans for 2026 and finding a first-round quarterback, but it certainly makes things interesting on having some sort of competition next offseason.
And for Howard fans, it definitely leaves the door cracked for a bright future.
