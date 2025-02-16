New All-Pro Option Emerges for Steelers
PITTSBURGH -- It's been a wild offseason for the Pittsburgh Steelers, and when you really look at it, they've done very little. The team has made two assistant coaching hires and spent some time at the Senior Bowl and Shrine Bowl. But all that's being talked about around them is the quarterback and wide receiver positions, and the numerous names they could add.
At wide receiver, the options are deep. The team is looking for help at the position and likely won't be afraid to make some sort of splash to do so. At the quarterback position, they probably have names they'll consider, but the two on the top of their list are Russell Wilson and Justin Fields.
There are some reports making it seem like they aren't.
Recent reports are getting out there, and it's creating plenty of conversation. So, maybe it's time to break down the five best realistic quarterback options for the Steelers. Ones they are likely considering as they enter the offseason.
Then, it's time to dive into a new former All-Pro option for the Steelers at wide receiver. It's not an expensive name, and may come with the perfect amount of experience and gas left in the tank.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!