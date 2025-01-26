Steelers First-Rounder Could Make Major Position Change
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will get first-round pick Troy Fautanu back on the field for the start of Organized Team Activities, giving them a second chance to test the offensive lineman after suffering a season-ending knee injury as a rookie.
The Washington product was set to play right tackle as a rookie, and will likely take on the same role in 2025. With Dan Moore Jr. set to hit free agency, the expectation will be for Broderick Jones to move to the left side and Fautanu to take over on the right. But eventually, that can change.
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Ray Fittipaldo believes the Steelers could eventually move Fautanu inside, making him a guard long-term due to his skillset.
"I think they really like Troy Fautanu at right tackle," Fittipaldo said. "I'm not gonna close the door on him moving to guard, either, because I think he can be a really good guard. He's just a really good player."
All signs point to the Steelers keeping Fautanu at right tackle right now, but that may change in the future. Fautanu was announced as a tackle and then inserted into the starting lineup as a right tackle over Jones before the injury. With Jones moving to the left side, Fautanu fits well as the right tackle with Isaac Seumalo and Mason McCormick at guard.
However, the future is unknown. Pittsburgh moves players along the offensive line all the time, and with Seumalo's contract up after the 2025 season, there will be an opening at the position. If Fautanu is their best option and they can replace him at right tackle, it can't be ruled out that they make the move.
