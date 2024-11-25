Chiefs Get Reinforcements for Steelers Game
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are two games back from the AFC-leading Kansas City Chiefs, but will have an opportunity to narrow that gap on Christmas Day. The two divisional leaders square off in Week 17 at Acrisure Stadium, but news is already coming in that Kansas City is getting some added help.
Throughout the season, both teams have lost key players to injury. For Pittsburgh, they're hoping for the return of outside linebacker Alex Highsmith sooner rather than later. For the Chiefs, they have three key injuries they are hoping to nurse back to help before the end of the season, and all three could make their way back to the field by Week 17.
According to CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones, the Chiefs are expecting running back Isiah Pacheco back in Week 13 against the Las Vegas Raiders. From there, they'll likely have both outside linebacker Charles Omenihu and wide receiver Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown on the field by the time they play the Steelers.
"Reinforcements, well, they're on their way to Kansas City," Jones said. "Expect Isiah Pacheco back on Black Friday against the Raiders. Pass Rusher Charles Omenihu should make his debut then, too. And there’s a possibility that we see Hollywood Brown back on the field this season as early as Christmas."
The Chiefs sit at 10-1 heading into Week 13, but barely escaped the Carolina Panthers in Week 12. Pittsburgh was on a five-game winning streak before falling to the Cleveland Browns in Week 12. Their matchup with Kansas City is one of just two non-divisional games Pittsburgh has left on their schedule. The other is the Philadelphia Eagles.
While Kansas City will most likely be favored against the Steelers, Pittsburgh is a contender when everything is clicking. They'll hope to be just as healthy as the Chiefs come Week 17, putting up a fight against the AFC leader. A game that could decide playoff seeding at the top of the pack.
