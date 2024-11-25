Steelers Opponent Suffers Massive Blow Before Matchup
The Pittsburgh Steelers and the Philadelphia Eagles will reignite the Battle of Pennsylvania when they square off at Lincoln Financial Field in Week 15, though the latter will suit up without a leader and key piece of their defense.
Defensive end Brandon Graham, who is in the midst of his 15th season in the NFL, told reporters that he will miss the remainder of the season after tearing his left triceps versus the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday Night Football.
"Just trying to process everything right now. I haven't gotten that far," Graham said, via ESPN's Tim McManus. "But you know what, I'm going to keep my spirits up, keep enjoying it ... because we've got a special team right now and it's time for people to step on up.
"I'm happy this is where we're at. And if anything, if I was going to go out, I'm happy with the way I played today. And I couldn't ask for anything else."
Graham had appeared in all 11 games for Philadelphia this year, tallying three sacks and 16 total pressures over 148 pass rush snaps, per Pro Football Focus. He took down Matthew Stafford in the second quarter on Sunday night, pushing him into third place for the most quarterback takedowns in franchise history with 76.5. Graham has also played in the most regular season contests of any Eagle with 206.
The 36-year-old was selected in the first round of the 2010 draft out of Michigan. Graham has spent his entire career with Philadelphia, helping the team capture its first-ever Super Bowl ring in the 2017 season.
Considering his status as a captain for each of the past six years, it's safe to say his impending absence is a significant blow for the Eagles. Currently two games ahead of the Washington Commanders in the NFC East, they will take on the Baltimore Ravens and Carolina Panthers in Weeks 13 and 14, respectively, before facing Pittsburgh.
