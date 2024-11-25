Steelers WR Coach Named Candidate for Head Coach Job
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers wide receivers coach Zach Azzanni is in just his first season with the franchise, but already is in consideration for a head coach position.
Central Michigan has a head coach vacancy for next season, as current head coach, Jim McElwain, announced his retirement once the 2024 season is done. Chris Vannini, who writes for The Athletic, wrote a list of candidates for the position, which included Azzanni.
"Pittsburgh Steelers wide receivers coach Zach Azzanni is a CMU alum who coached with the Chips from 2007 to ’09," Vannini wrote. "He recruited Antonio Brown and Eric Fisher to the school during a dominant period under [Butch] Jones. He has also coached at Florida, Tennessee and Wisconsin and has been in the NFL since 2017. His receivers have played a big role in the Steelers’ 8-3 start this season."
Azzanni played for Central Michigan, spending five seasons there from 1994-98. He would graduate in 1999 with a degree in sports management and went into coaching.
He started out with Valaparaiso as their wide receivers coach for two seasons, 1999-2000, before going to Bowling Green, working as a graduate assistant for two seasons, 2001-02, under head coach Urban Meyer.
Azzanni spent four more seasons at Bowling Green as their wide receivers coach, 2003-06, before going back to his alma mater.
He served as assistant coach and wide receivers coach for Central Michigan for three seasons under head coach Butch Jones, with the team going 27-13 during that time. He also coached future Steeler great, Antonio Brown, during that time.
Azzanni the next three seasons at three different programs. He was the passing game coordinator/wide receivers coach at Florida in 2010, served as offensive coordinator/wide receivers coach at Western Kentucky in 2011 and wide receivers coach at Wisconsin in 2012.
He spent the following four seasons at Tennessee, joining Jones there. He was the recruiting coordinator/wide receivers coach in the 2013 and 2014 seasons and then passing game coordinator/wide receiers coach in the 2015 and 2016 seasons.
Azzanni earned his first NFL job, working as the wide receivers coach for the Chicago Bears in 2017. He then spent the next five seasons with the Denver Broncos, 2018-22, and for the New York Jets in 2023 before ending up with the Steelers this season.
His work with Steelers wide receiver George Pickens has shown throughout 2024, with Pickens ranking third in the NFL at 776 receiving yards.
