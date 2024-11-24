Steelers Playoff Chances in Jeopardy?
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers suffered a completely avoidable loss to the Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football, falling 24-19 in a game that they could have taken from Cleveland multiple times.
Now, they must play 4 more divisional games and 6 games total, with some of the best teams in the league in the Chiefs and Eagles remaining on their schedule.
According to Fox Sport's Jason McIntyre, the Steelers will have trouble turning their 8-3 record into an eventual playoff berth. In an appearance on The Herd by Colin Cowherd, McIntyre expressed his belief that there are no more than two winnable games left on the Steelers schedule.
"Have you looked at the Steelers schedule by the way?" McIntyre said. "I'm not saying the sky's falling, but could you have two more wins on their schedule? Here it is, find me the next two wins on that they have."
McIntyre then included Miami, who currently sit 4 games behind the Steelers, as a team that will put them out of the playoffs come the end of Week 18.
9-8 does that get them in? Are they in over Miami or Denver?" McIntyre said.
The Steelers do play a tough schedule, with the Bengals twice, Ravens and Browns once each, the Eagles and the Chiefs. That being said, they have proven that both sides of the ball can compete on most nights, and should be able to win at least three of their last six. I see no issue with them getting in at 11-6 as the AFC race is the least competitive it has been in years. Certainly a team like Miami should not be providing any trouble for the Steelers, as they would likely have to win every remaining game to give them a shot at making the playoffs.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!