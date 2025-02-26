Steelers Make First Move, More Coming
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers got their offseason started, making their first free agency signing in tight end Donald Parham.
The move was minor, but does hold some significance for their roster. It means they can cross out the tight end position and start focusing on the rest. And everyone should expect much more to happen over the next few weeks.
It starts with the NFL Combine. The Steelers head to Indianapolis with their eyes on a number of players. Right now, there's a clear expectation of which position they'll take in the first round. And All Steelers Talk is ready to make their pre-combine prediction.
Fans should also have their eyes on five players the Steelers will be watching - and potentially meeting with - in Indianapolis. Head coach Mike Tomlin, general manager Omar Khan and Team President Art Rooney II have all indicated several positions the team has their eyes on. And in this draft class, there are names at the top that could climb pretty high on Pittsburgh's board.
During the combine, there's going to be plenty of talk about what's happening next, as well. The Steelers will continue their negotiations with quarterbacks, and could meet with agents to discuss roster cuts and possible trades.
That could include George Pickens. The star wideout has been linked to another team for a possible move this offseason, and while not all of them make sense, this one might. And the Steelers may be able to get a pretty big pick in return.
The offseason is just getting started for the Steelers, and there's plenty to dive into in the latest episode of All Steelers Talk.
