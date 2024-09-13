Steelers Hit With Another Injury, First-Rounder Benched
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are dealing with another hard-hitting injury, potentially losing their star inside linebacker just before Week 2. With Patrick Queen going down with a groin injury, the questions are starting to emerge about how much time he'll miss, who's going to call the plays, and can rookie Payton Wilson fill the gap?
With the Steelers losing multiple inside linebackers to injury last season, they'll likely be cautious about Queen's groin. Luckily, they have a proven starter in Elandon Roberts and are now getting a closer and extended look on Wilson, who's already viewed as a building block for this defense.
On the other side of that, the Steelers might get their first look at rookie Roman Wilson, who is making progress toward a return in Denver. The third-round rookie didn't play during the preseason before of an ankle sprain, but is back as a full participant in practice and hoping to be on the field for the first time in his NFL career.
Meanwhile, the Steelers are making a change along the offensive line. 2023 first-round pick Broderick Jones appears to be headed for the bench while 2024 first-round pick Troy Fautanu takes over as the right tackle.
At first glance, this is concerning. The Steelers are benching a player they're hoping becomes the cornerstone of their franchise. But when you take a step back, this is early action that should lead to more success in the future.
Allowing Jones to sit gives the Steelers their best five starting offensive linemen, doesn't hurt the future for Jones and takes a ton of pressure off the group right now. You're not benching Dan Moore Jr. with the way he's playing. This was the right call by Pittsburgh.
