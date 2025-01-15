Did Steelers Hint at Justin Fields Being Next QB?
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin spent a good chunk of his final press conference this season discussing how the team plans on addressing its quarterback vacancy in the coming months, though he chose to focus on one of the team's incumbent players at the position more than the other within that conversation.
When asked if he would feel comfortable with Justin Fields stepping in as the Steelers' full-time starter next season should Russell Wilson move on, Tomlin said that he "certainly" showed enough in that regard while also lauding his progress and the way he carried himself throughout his stint with the team.
“I thought that the way that he managed his professional circumstances was really impressive," Tomlin said. "I thought he brought an urgency in his day-to-day work regardless of his role. I thought he got continually better within our system of ball throughout the process. I thought the way he conducted himself makes that a legitimate thought or idea at this juncture.”
Though Tomlin, as expected, kept the door open for both Wilson and Fields to return next season, the latter could eventually emerge as the preferred option amongst that duo, if he hasn't already.
Fields was thrust into action as Pittsburgh's starter at the onset of the regular season while Wilson recovered from a calf injury and led the team to a 4-2 record while exhibiting signs of growth from his days as an exciting, yet flawed, player with the Chicago Bears.
He took a backseat once Wilson came back in Week 7 and later watched as the Steelers' season collapsed spectacularly with a five-game losing streak, all while remaining sidelined.
Fields' lack of opportunity down the stretch hasn't appeared to put a kibosh on his future prospects in Pittsburgh, however, as the team appears open to seeing his development through within offensive coordinator Arthur Smith's system.
A major proponent of Fields' skill set is his mobility, which was on display this year to the tune of 289 yards and five touchdowns, and it's a quality that Tomlin mentioned he puts a premium on when asked if it's important for quarterbacks to possess such a trait.
"Very," Tomlin said. “But that’s not a new discussion. I’ve expressed that in this setting and settings like this for years. The X-factor that quarterback mobility is in our game, how it’s trending and has been trending is not a new discussion.”
The Steelers desperately need stability, and the 25-year-old Fields would provide that more so than Wilson, who is 36. Additionally, the former offers more upside and could represent a breath of fresh air after the latter oversaw the team's demise this season.
Teams will likely swarm Fields once he hits free agency, though it seems that Pittsburgh is seriously considering retaining and subsequently handing him the reigns with no strings attached in 2025.
