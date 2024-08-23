Steelers Lose Another WR Option, Trade Bar Set
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers watched another wide receiver get taken off the trade market, and just as some optimism was starting to form that maybe they had a quality backup option. But despite the loss, the bar was set for their next move at wideout, and that bar is much lower than they anticipated.
With Brandon Aiyuk remaining their top option, the Steelers aren't moving. That is, until roster cut day. With the deadline approaching, Pittsburgh is likely preparing themselves to go after other names and avoid missing out on everyone only to miss out on Aiyuk as well.
If they are going to make a different move, they have options. And truthfully, most of those options haven't even revealed themselves yet.
It's a big loss to watch the Philadelphia Eagles land someone the Steelers maybe should've. It's not as big of a loss when you concider the standard it set.
Meanwhile, we're hitting the end of the Steelers quarterback battle, so, there's plenty to talk about. Mike Tomlin announced the starters for Detroit and it appears his thoughts on Russell Wilson and Justin Fields remain the same. Can they be changed in the preseason finale?
And who needs the biggest game against the Lions? The Steelers have questions at cornerback, wide receiver, offensive line and a few other positions. This is their final opportunity to decide if their solutions are in-house, or if they need to go out and explore signing or trading for a different name.
There's a ton happening with Pittsburgh right now. And with only a few more days until roster cuts, they're going to make the most out of this final showing. It's crunch time for the Steelers roster. There's few more exciting times this offseason than this one.
