AFC Foe Could Target Steelers RB
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren has kicked into gear as the playoffs draw closer, which could ascend his value ahead of his restricted free agency in the offseason.
He should draw plenty of interest around the league, and while Pittsburgh has the upper hand, that doesn't necessarily mean the team will move mountains in order to retain him.
As laid out by Las Vegas Raiders on SI's Matthew Schmidt, the silver and black are a potential destination for Warren that's worth keeping an eye on.
"Whether or not Warren can actually be a featured back is up for debate, but he did post 784 yards and four scores while logging 5.3 yards per attempt in 2023," Schmidt wrote.
"Perhaps a [Sincere] McCormick-Warren tandem would be just what the doctor ordered for Las Vegas."
Las Vegas let star back and former first-round pick Josh Jacobs walk in free agency this past offseason, and he's flourished to the tune of 1,285 rushing yards alongside 14 touchdowns as a member of the Green Bay Packers on a four-year, $48 million deal.
Entering Week 18, the Raiders' leading rushers in 2024 are Alexander Mattison and Ameer Abdullah with yardage totals of 400 and 311, respectively. Both players are impending free agents, however, and the franchise doesn't currently have a clear long-term solution at the position.
Warren, who's posted 800 all-purpose yards with one game remaining on the year, could immediately step into a featured role and provide a jolt in Las Vegas' backfield.
The Steelers may choose to extend a qualifying offer to him, which would allow the team to match any offer sheet he signs, as well as potentially net them draft pick compensation if he were to head elsewhere.
With Najee Harris also slated to hit the open market in March, Pittsburgh is in danger of losing both members of its running back tandem heading into the 2025 campaign.
Warren has recorded 1,653 yards and six touchdowns on the ground over his three years as a Steeler to go with 894 receiving yards. As a home-run threat who can make plays in a multitude of ways, keeping him in the fold would greatly benefit Pittsburgh, but there should be plenty of competition for his services.
