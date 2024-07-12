All Steelers

Mike Tomlin's Interesting HC Ranking, Bengals Have Best QB?

The Pittsburgh Steelers made a few headlines this week.

Noah Strackbein

Jan 6, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin walks the field before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was recently placed a very interesting category of NFL head coaches. And where he stood in these coaching categories sparked an even deeper conversation about where he truly sits in his NFL journey and how he can climb out if it over the next few seasons.

CBS Sports recently placed all 32 coaches into categories based on their performances in big games. Tomlin's placement left room for improvement, as CBS claimed he's one of three coaches who have been to those big moment games, but hasn't been able to accomplish the same feat in recent years.

So, what does it mean for Tomlin? Does this mark a fall off that he will never recover from? What if he doesn't win another playoff game before the end of his current contract? And at the same time, if he does win, how many playoff games does he need to walk away victorious in before we stop talking about how he hasn't won recently?

Where Tomlin sits in his NFL journey is interesting, but it feels like there is plenty left on the tire to build it into something bigger.

Meanwhile, one Steelers rival believes he could be the best quarterback in the NFL. He might be able to be, but it's going to take a season of health to go his way.

If he is, what does that mean for the Steelers? Are they still AFC North contenders if two of the three quarterbacks they're competing against are within the top five of the NFL? And can they overcome all three teams if each one of them is making noise in 2024?

There's a very simple explanation to why the Steelers will be just. This is the AFC North, things haven't changed much over the last few decades. Really, it's just the faces and the names, but the syle remains the same.

