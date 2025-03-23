Remember Steelers WR DK Metcalf's Insane NFL Combine Performance?
Long before DK Metcalf was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers, he delivered one of the more awe-inspiring NFL Combine showings in recent memory.
Though it may sound unbelievable in the current day, Metcalf wasn't exactly a slam-dunk prospect immediately upon declaring for the 2019 draft.
A consensus four-star recruit in the class of 2016 out of Oxford High School in Oxford, Miss., he decided to stay home and play his collegiate ball at Ole Miss.
After redshirting as a true freshman, Metcalf posted 646 yards and seven touchdowns on 39 receptions in 2017 while playing alongside the likes of A.J. Brown, Van Jefferson and Dawson Knox.
In his final year with the Rebels, he recorded 569 yards and five scores on 26 catches across seven games before sustaining a cervical neck fracture against Arkansas on Oct. 13, 2018, that required surgery.
The injury posed a serious threat to Metcalf's career, but he made a full recovery a few months after the fact and headed up to Indianapolis for the combine.
Metcalf, who was already somewhat of a social media phenomenon, emerged as a household name after putting on a show in front of personnel from all 32 teams.
His 4.33-second 40-yard dash while standing at 6-foot-3 and 228 pounds was virtually unheard of. In fact, Metcalf still holds the record for the fastest time amongst players 225 pounds or heavier.
Furthermore, his 27 bench press reps was tops for receivers at the event that year while his vertical jump (40.5 inches) and broad jump (134.5 inches) ranked third and fourth, respectively, at the position.
Mediocre times in the three-cone drill (7.38 seconds) and 20-yard shuttle (4.5 seconds), as well as a lack of production and route-running ability shown at Ole Miss, raised questions about how he'd translate to the next level, which led to his fall into the second round.
The Seattle Seahawks would stop his slide by selecting him with the No. 64 overall pick, and the rest is history.
Metcalf racked up 438 catches, 6,324 yards and 48 touchdowns in six seasons with the team before he was dealt to the Steelers on Sunday and subsequently agreed to an $150 million extension over five years.
