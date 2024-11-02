Steelers Could Get Two Huge Boosts After Bye Week
Outside linebacker Nick Herbig and center Zach Frazier, two young stars who have played an instrumental role for the Pittsburgh Steelers this season, both stand a good chance of returning from injury soon after the team concludes its Week 9 bye.
Herbig has not appeared in a game since injuring his hamstring against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 5, while Frazier hasn't suited up after leaving the Steelers' Week 6 bout with the Las Vegas Raiders due to an ankle injury.
Furthermore, neither player has participated in practice since initially suffering their respective injuries.
If their recent comments are any indication, however, then it would seem as though Herbig and Frazier are on the upswing and have broken through, so to speak, in their recoveries.
While speaking with reporters on Wednesday, Herbig was confident that he'll be ready to go versus the Washington Commanders in Week 10.
"I'm optimistic about it," Herbig said. "Gonna get out there and see how I feel."
There will be a better sense of his future availability once Pittsburgh begins practicing again, but it's hard to consider his statement as anything but positive given a lack of updates on his health otherwise.
Through parts of five games (two starts) in the midst of his sophomore season, Herbig has recorded nine pressures and four sacks, per Pro Football Focus, as part of a triumvirate of fearsome Pittsburgh edge rushers alongside T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith.
As for Frazier, while talking to the Tribune-Review's Tim Benz, he stated that he is "shooting for" a return against the Commanders while explaining that he planned on hunkering down in Pittsburgh during the bye to help accelerate his rehab.
"I’m going to stay back this weekand rehab (in Pittsburgh) and try to get back for Washington. That is the goal," Frazier said. "I'm getting better every day. Sticking with the rehab and trusting it… I think I’ll be ready."
The rookie second-round pick out of West Virginia started each of the Steelers' first six contests of the year and did not allow a sack while quickly becoming one of the more dependable centers in the league.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!