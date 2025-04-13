Steelers, Shedeur Sanders Update: Interesting Comments Emerge
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers brought in Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders for a pre-draft visit, sparking plenty of headlines about the meeting. Now that it's over, what were the big takeaways? And has Sanders and his father started to think Pittsburgh is the ideal landing spot?
Sanders and the Steelers met in Pittsburgh and from all accounts, the visit went well. Head coach Mike Tomlin and company spent some time with a potential first-round quarterback, getting to understand who he is on and off the field. Afterward, Sanders spoke about the meeting with multiple outlets and said it was a "10" out of 10, and that he fully understands why Tomlin has a winning culture.
He also drew a very interesting comparison for the Steelers head coach. One that may make you think Tomlin and Sanders might be the right fit together.
Deion Sanders has also spoken recently about teams picking laterin the NFL Draft and how that might be a better fit for his son. His words weren't directly toward the Steelers, but it sure makes you think that he and Shedeur have spoken about the possibility of Pittsburgh. Maybe, just maybe, it's their new top option.
And is this all causing issues between the Steelers and Aaron Rodgers? It could be. One NFL insider says there's a new reason why Rodgers hasn't signed with Pittsburgh yet, and it's not because he's contemplating another team.
Instead, it could be because of their new-found interest in a very notable NFL Draft prospect. And watching how another team handled their veteran-rookie quarterback duo last season may be pushing him away from wanting to put himself in that same situation.
Will it be enough to stop him from signing? At this point, it seems like no one truly knows.
