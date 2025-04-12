Aaron Rodgers Causing New Problems for Steelers?
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have a quarterback problem, but their solution refuses to answer them. And with the NFL Draft and the beginning of offseason workouts looming, there seems to be some growing tension within the organization about not having their quarterback room figured out.
"Cam Heyward, who then proceeded to try and walk that back several times, when he said, 'Hey, you want to be a Pittsburgh Steeler or you don't. I don't need to make more of a pitch than that.' That opinion, from everything I've been told, is not solely to Cam Heyward," NFL Network's Tom Pelissero recently stated on the Rich Eisen Show. "There are other people certainly in the organization, in the locker room, who are just going, 'What are we doing?' We're back for offseason workouts in ten days. We're coming up on the draft. What is the plan? At a time when, if you're a player, you feel like we can win."
If that's the case, the biggest problem is T.J. Watt. After Watt posted a cryptic message on social media, everyone started reacting one way or another to if he's headed out of Pittsburgh. Chances are he's not. But there's certainly a conversation to be had about how the Steelers are handling not only their QB room but Watt's contract.
And both may be causing the same issue.
Would the Steelers ever get rid of Watt? Probably not, but that likely won't stop teams from calling. What would those teams' offer be?
And at the same time, can the Steelers fix all of this? Is a deal with Watt on the horizon, and if it is, how much more do they need to pay him to convince him that the QB saga isn't a deal breaker?
Things are becoming more difficult for the Steelers by the day, and it all seems to be because of Aaron Rodgers.
