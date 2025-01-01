Steelers Get Wild News Before Playoffs
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers fans have asked about two names almost all season long, wondering if, and when, they'd get an opportunity to see those players step on the field in 2024. For a while, the answer was "they wouldn't," but now, the door has opened for a return just before the postseason.
The Steelers announced they have opened the practice window for both inside linebacker Cole Holcomb and wide receiver Roman Wilson, as well as defensive tackle Logan Lee. As they prepare for Week 18 against the Cincinnati Bengals, they now have 21 days to decide if any of the three will take their place on the active roster before the season's end.
A thought that, just a week ago, seemed like the most far-fetched idea surrounding the Steelers.
Two questions emerge with the news; are the Steelers actually going to activate either player? And what roles will both play if they do return?
Well, both have different answers, and it may be surprising who has a better shot to return to the team during the playoffs. No one should expect an activation in Week 18, but as the team prepares for the Wild Card round, they may add at least one name to the 53-man squad.
And that name will most-likely be Holcomb.
As for what the role will be, it's again different for each. Holcomb may get a small handful of snaps as they try to re-work him into the defense after so much time away. If he takes off early, that'll obviously increase pretty rapidly.
For Wilson, the only reason the Steelers would active him is because they know they need wide receiver help. Because of that, if they do, expect Wilson to get a shot to make an impact during the team's playoff run.
It's also Overreaction time, as well as answering the biggest Steelers questions of the week.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!