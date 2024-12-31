Ben Roethlisberger Has Two Changes for Steelers
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are firmly in the playoffs, but the team is far from perfect.
A three game slide has the Steelers fandom questioning what could be improved following the conclusion of the 2024 season. One suggestion has come from quite the prolific name, as former Steelers quarterback and two-time Super Bowl Champion Ben Roethlisberger has provided his opinion on what can change.
On his Footbahlin podcast, Roethlisberger outlined two areas he would like to see the Steelers address. The first one is the offensive skill positions, as the gap between wide receiver George Pickens and other receivers was quite large this season.
"You've got to go find more weapons on offense." Roethlisberger said. "I think you feel comfortable on the line. You got to go find some playmakers."
Next, he addressed another area of need, the secondary. Roethlisberger believes that the Steelers could do a better job on deep-ball situations.
"You gotta go back in the draft and really try to focus on secondary," Roethlisberger said. "You like what [Joey Porter Jr.], you like Minkah [Fitzpatrick]....if you don't have DBs on the outside, teams are gonna pick us apart. Patrick Mahomes threw for 320-something yards and three touchdowns, and there was no pressure on him. If we don't get pressure, we can't stop on the back end."
The Steelers have struggled in the secondary during their three-game skid, not applying any real pressure on their opponent's offensive weapons.
Neither group seems like quite the easy fix. The addition of Mike Williams was supposed to improve the Steelers' offensive woes, but has not done so. The secondary has been the weakest link of the defense for multiple seasons, and no fix has completely helped the group. The Steelers will have a tough offseason in terms of personnel once the playoffs end.
